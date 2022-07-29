Since Xbox reached the console generations a business has been started that involves services on the internet, this started with Xbox Live which was growing over time. Now, almost every company has its own membership, and recently it became known which is the most popular of all, at least in the region of USA.

In a recent survey carried out by Statista, it is indicated that the most used membership within the gaming business is neither more nor less than playstation plustaking a percentage of the 42%. This is followed Amazon Prime/Moon with a 39% in total, and in third place we have Xbox Live Gold/GamePassthis also includes subscription to Game Pass Ultimate.

This are the final results:

– PlayStation Plus: 42%

– Amazon Prime/Moon: 39%

– Xbox Game Pass / Xbox Live Gold / Game Pass Ultimate: 37%

– Netflix Games: 33%

– Nintendo Switch Online: 32%

– Apple Arcade: 27%

– EA Play/Pro : 26%

– GeForce Now: 19%

– Google STADIA: 18%

Something worth noting about this survey is the number of people surveyed, given that only 1,099 test subjects were taken for analysis. The video game market covers much more public, so the results could vary if this could be expanded more, this also in the subject of regions.

Even so, the results indicate that both Xbox What PlayStation they are almost on par.

Via: Augusta Free Press