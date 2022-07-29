“See you in 100 years.” It is the slogan of the women’s Tour de France, reborn to avoid the mistakes of the past and last, finally, over time. It could well be the motto of the presentation of Marianne Vos, immortal legend of women’s cycling: three Giros d’Italia, three rainbow jerseys and an Olympic gold, as well as eight cyclo-cross world championships. The 35-year-old Dutchwoman, dressed in yellow since last Monday, when she opened her first bottle of champagne on this Tour —victory at Provins—, with this, she has accumulated 242 victories on the professional circuit. Start counting. She, meanwhile, will continue to win.

On the roads that cross the abbeys of Alsace, green meadows heading for the Rhine basin, the escape of the day, made up of a dozen runners, including the Spanish Sheyla Gutiérrez, Annemiek Van Vleuten’s domestique at Movistar, and Sandra Alonso , tenth in the first Paris-Roubaix in the history of women’s cycling, kept an advantage of around a minute throughout the day.

In an attempt to reduce differences, 28 kilometers from the finish line, the humidity of the asphalt, overshadowed by the luxuriance of the forests, sent two of the best sprinters in the peloton to the ground, Lorena Wiebes, winner of two stages in this Tour, and Lotte Kopecky, the fastest sprinter in SD Worx. With a bloodied right elbow and a more rigid posture than usual on the bike, Wiebes resumed the march, already far from the group, with no chance of victory. A hard blow for the young DSM sprinter who, inconsolable tears at the finish line, lost a great opportunity in the battle for the green jersey, the one that rewards the most regular cyclist of the volatas: 267 points for Vos, 191 for Wiebes.

Ahead, unsurprisingly, the breakaway, now reduced to just one runner, the feisty Marie Le Net (FDJ Suez Futuroscope), born in Brittany, the opposite end of France, was neutralized four kilometers from the finish.

With his hunt, the intensity of the peloton, hungry before the last flat finish of the Tour, launched the umpteenth group finish of the race.

Without Wiebes, unstoppable this Thursday in Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, the group entered the fenced section, as usual, with Elisa Longo Borghini’s long-range attack. At the wheel, her compatriot and teammate Elisa Balsamo, rainbow jersey, raised the watts, holding on to the lower part of the handlebar, preparing the final blow.

Nothing to surprise Marianne Vos, old bitch, natural talent, well placed at all times. With the measured distance, the Dutch stopped time, the one that intends to perpetuate the women’s Tour, and she started. boom. There was no answer. Victory and exhibition, one more. It won’t be the last either.

At the finish line, Mavi García, an imperturbable smile, even more so after her teammate Marta Bastianelli’s second place, once again regretted another fall: “I hit the ground again. On the first descent they got stuck in front and I couldn’t help it. Luckily it was nothing.” And she adds, with a nervous laugh: “Now comes the hard part”.

Does not lie. The final fireworks of the Tour is approaching. Two mountain stages to decide who wins the big race, the most dreamed of, the most desired. First, heading to Markstein, the Grand Ballon, 13.5 kilometers at 6.7%. Then, with hardly any rest, the last day ends on the Super Planche des Belles Filles, a leg-breaking wall of seven kilometers at an average gradient of 8.7%.

Marianne Vos, awarded one more day with bonus seconds, is the leader with a half-minute advantage over Silvia Persico (Valcar) and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Sram). Behind, all the favorites in the Top-10. All but one, Mavi García, who has fallen back to eleventh position, 2:40 behind Vos.

