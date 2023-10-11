With an alarming number of thousands of deaths, The conflict between Hamas and Israel continues to keep the world in suspense.



In fact, it has been five days since the Palestinian group carried out the multiple attack launched from Gaza on October 7.

This morning, Israel’s air attacks on the Strip continued, with extensive bombings on more than 270 targets of both Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group in different parts of the enclave.

In parallel, The Israeli Navy, Air Force and artillery corps attacked Hamas naval targets which according to a military spokesman “were used by Hamas to carry out terrorist attacks on Israeli assets.”

Also, this Tuesday the first attack from Syria towards Israeli territory was recorded since the beginning of the conflict with the Palestinian militias.

He Pope expressed his concern and the pain he feels about what is happening in the Middle East.

“I follow with pain and concern what is happening in Israel and Palestine and so many dead and wounded people. I pray for the families who saw a day of celebration transformed into a day of mourning,” the pope said at the end of the general audience at the St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

Follow the minute by minute of the war during this October 11, 2023.

03:50 Hezbollah claims to cause ‘large number of casualties’ among Israeli forces with missiles The Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the missile launch against northern Israel and claimed to have caused “a large number of casualties” among Israeli forces. “The mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance attacked the Zionist point of Al Jrdah, opposite the Al Dhaira area, with guided missiles, which resulted in a large number of confirmed casualties in the ranks of the occupation forces, including deaths and injuries.” , stated the Shiite movement. 03:50 At least 7 journalists killed in Gaza, advocacy group says At least 7 journalists were killed, 2 injured and 2 others are missing following the attack launched against Israel on October 7 by the terrorist organization Hamas and the Israeli response against the blockaded Gaza Strip, according to an advocacy organization for journalists. information. The figures cover until October 9 and were collected by the Middle East and North Africa program of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). See also Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Lapid by phone on Israel's Independence Day Kfar Aza, Israel. Soldiers remove bodies of murdered people. Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI 03:40 More than 263,000 displaced in Gaza The displaced within the Gaza Strip have exceeded 263,000, an increase of almost 90,000 people in just 24 hours, reported the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA), which expects the numbers to continue increasing. Of the total displaced, more than 175,000 are in shelters run by the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees, especially schools, in some cases conditioned to be transformed into places of shelter. 03:30 Anti-tank missile launched from Lebanon sparks another exchange of fire with Israel An anti-tank missile has been launched from Lebanon against an Israeli military post in the vicinity of Arab al Aramshe, a community located a few hundred meters from the Lebanese border, with no information at the moment about damage or injuries, the office reported this Wednesday. of the Israeli Armed Forces. The Israeli forces are responding, attacking Lebanese territory, adds the military institution. This is how Gaza remained after Israel’s counteroffensive. Photo: EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED KNOW 03:20 The Pope, concerned about the total siege of Gaza Pope Francis assured that there is Israel’s right to defend itself after the attack by the Islamist movement Hamas, while expressing his concern about the siege experienced by Palestinians in Gaza and calling for the release of Israeli hostages. “I follow with pain and concern what is happening in Israel and Palestine and so many people dead and injured. I pray for the families who saw a day of celebration transformed into a day of mourning,” the pope said. 02:30 Jordan will send the first humanitarian aid plane destined for Gaza to Egypt today Jordan will send the first humanitarian aid plane and Delivery will be made through the Rafah Pass, which connects the Egyptian Sinai with the Palestinian enclave and is the only border crossing that is not controlled by Israel, humanitarian sources told EFE. 01:20 The second plane leaves for Tel Aviv to evacuate Spaniards from Israel The second military plane sent by the Spanish Government to evacuate from Israel Spanish citizens who have had their commercial flights canceled departed for Tel Aviv from the Torrejón de Ardoz air base (Madrid) this morning, the Ministry of Defense reported. See also A Democratic senator leaves the party and makes it difficult for Biden to control the Senate The Government announced the sending of two A330 planes to bring some 500 Spaniards who were in Israel for tourism or business coinciding with the attacks, as explained by the acting Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles. 00:30 Palestinian soccer team withdraws from tournament in Malaysia The Palestinian soccer team withdrew from a friendly tournament organized by Malaysia, which begins this Friday, as a result of the armed conflict that has occurred since Saturday with Israel, which has caused thousands of deaths. The Malaysian Football Association highlighted in a statement on Tuesday that the Palestinian team, one of the three invited to the 2023 Merdeka Cup, He was forced to withdraw “after not being able to fly to Kuala Lumpur due to the tense situation in the country.” 00:10 Peru confirms two deaths in Israel Peru confirmed, through the Foreign Ministry, the death of two Peruvian-Israeli citizensas well as the disappearance of three other Peruvians in Israel, while its Jorge Chávez international airport became the embarkation point for 254 Israeli reservists to join their country’s Army. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru confirmed the death of Daniel Levi and Brando Flores in Israel as a result of attacks by the Islamist movement Hamas. 00:00 Death toll rises to more than 1,200 in Israel and 950 in Gaza The number of deaths in Israel this Wednesday exceeded 1,200 and the injured exceeded 2,900, while the Israeli bombings in Gaza have already left 950 dead and at least 5,000 injured.

*With information from EFE