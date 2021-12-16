Regional elections “No hugs, but money” – Leaders of political youth organizations send greetings to government over mental health crisis

HS held a regional election exam at Sanomatalo, which includes the chairmen of nine parliamentary youth organizations.

All leaders of political youth organizations supported the therapy guarantee in the HS regional election exam.

It has been before Parliament since 2019 citizens’ initiative, which requires access to mental health care after the first visit to a health center.

The government, for its part, has promised to improve the general care guarantee.

It completed a bill this fall that would bring access to treatment within a week for both physical ailments and mental health problems. If the performance proceeds as planned, the seven-day care guarantee will be realized in the spring of 2023.

Downtown youth chairman Hanna Markkanen estimated that it was a mistake for the government to combine the therapy guarantee with a broader care guarantee. According to him, the therapy guarantee should have been implemented earlier.

Also chairman of the Coalition Youth Matias Pajula said the therapy guarantee should have been implemented as early as a year and a half ago.

HS in order on Thursday, a regional election exam attended by the presidents of all nine parliamentary parties. One of the key topics was mental health problems, which have increased in Finland. Many parties also raise them in their regional election programs.

On January 23, regional elections will be held outside Helsinki and Åland to elect the commissioners for the new welfare areas to decide on the organization of social and health care and rescue services.

Therapy guarantee in addition, many chairpersons of youth organizations are calling for more resources for mental health care.

“Sanna has such goodies that thank you, not money, but money,” the Greens said Brigita Krasniqi sent greetings to the Prime Minister Sanna Marinille (sd).

Chairman of the Christian Democratic Youth Organization Annika Lyytikäinen suggested that mental health checks could be brought into schools in the same way that school nurses now carry out regular health checks.

Also left-wing youth Liban Sheikh wanted to shift the focus to preventive work and student care.

Basic Finns Miko Bergblom in turn, called for resources to support families.

Demarinuorten Pinja Perholehto recalled that the mental health debate focuses more on middle-class problems such as depression, rather than schizophrenia, for example. He says some mental health problems are harder to talk about than others.

The election exam was attended by the chairmen of nine parliamentary youth organizations. Pictured Kd Youth Annika Lyytikäinen (left), Green Youth Brigita Krasniqi, Central Youth Hanna Markkanen, Demar Youth Pinja Perholehto, Coalition Youth Matias Pajula, Basic Finnish Youth Miko Bergbom, Left Youth Liban Sheikh and Svensk Ungdomin

Read more: This is a youth election

HS followed the exam moment by moment. Read the tracking here: