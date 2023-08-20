Parties: Brothers of Italy falls, the League still rises





Work and wages that are too low is the first priority for Italians that the government should face when returning from the summer holidays. This is what emerges from the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it from Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01. In second position, among the priorities, inflation and high prices. In third place is illegal immigration. As a gift, the absolute majority of Italians choose a shopping voucher at the supermarket for a month.

In voting intentions Fratelli d’Italia loses something and slips to 29.2%. The League rises again to 10.3%. Forza Italia, the Democratic Party just over 20% and the 5 Star Movement at 15.9% are down.

