The Spaniard cancels a match point and Hurkasz comes back, the Serbian beats Zverev: more than a month after the Wimbledon duel tonight they’re still there

Joseph DiGiovanni

More than a month after the Wimbledon final, which drove the world crazy, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will compete for the fourth time, in the final in Cincinnati (live on Sky Sports tonight, starting at 10.30pm). Carlitos Alcaraz finds the kryptonite for a Superman version of Hurkacz, comes back from a disadvantage set, cancels a match point and gets the pass for his eighth final of the season, the 16th of his very young but monstrous career. He finishes 2-6 7-6 (4) 6-3 for Carlitos, who drives the Cincinnati center crazy in 2 hours and 19 minutes. Nole manages to tame an excellent Sascha Zverev, beating him for the eighth time in 12 previous matches with a score of 7-6 (5) 7-5, in two hours and 6 minutes.

In the first set Hurkacz is stellar: Hubert cancels two break points immediately, climbing to 3-0 with a run of 12 points to 1. Then he maintains supremacy and closes 6-2 in just 39 minutes. In the second set Alcaraz totally raises the bar. The curtain is beautiful in which – after a backhand pass that ended up in the corridor by millimeters – Alcaraz pretends to butt the billboards, smiling as always. At 5-4 and Carlos serve, Hurkacz has the ball of the match and sends it into the corridor with a busted forehand, which allows Alcaraz to rise again and find the 5-5. It slips towards the tie-break (Hurkacz is very good at serving even after the wasted match point), in which the Pole immediately finds a mini-break, lost on the eighth point with another straight in the corridor. During the tie-break Ferrero encourages his champion, who comes out with a super passer. With 6 consecutive points and a final winning serve, Carlos takes the second set. In the third set the match no longer exists and despite the two more points obtained in the overall balance, Hubert returns home and Carlitos gets the certainty of playing the US Open as number 1 in the world. Alcaraz has always won in 3 sets in Cincinnati and played 12 mini-matches to reach the final.

Zverev, who cost Nole the race to Olympic gold in the Tokyo 2020 semifinal, immediately puts pressure on the Serbian by getting three break points. Djokovic controls, manages to serve well by finding corners and at 5-4 (on serve) gets 3 set points, all canceled by the German. He slips towards the tie-break, in which Nole quickly takes the lead and takes it all on the third attempt. The first set lasts 73 minutes, while in the second Djoker immediately breaks. At 5-4 the Serbian serves for the match but has an empty pass and gets his serve snatched for the first time in the match. As a monster Djokovic has always been, he doesn't get upset, hitting two consecutive games and earning the chance to win Cincinnati for the third time in his career. It will still be them, number 1 and 2 in the world, who will put on a show in the final.