Hungarian Minister for EU Affairs Boka: The European Union needs relations with Russia

European Union (EU) countries need to think about building relations with Russia in the context of developing a new European security architecture. About it stated Hungarian Minister for EU Affairs János Bóká in a conversation with Kurier.

According to him, relations between Moscow and Kiev should not influence this process. “We must talk about the architecture of European security, and therefore about Russia. The EU and member states need relations with Russia,” he said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about plans for relations with Europe, noting that Moscow does not impose itself and “does not slam the door.” He also commented on the expression “window to Europe”, saying that this term is incorrect, since “climbing through the window all the time and tearing your pants is not the best thing to do.”