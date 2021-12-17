THE TRUTH Murcia Friday 17 December 2021, 14:03



National Police agents detained a 46-year-old man in Murcia when he tried to break into a commercial establishment. A call to the Operative Room of 091 alerted that the robbery was taking place.

Immediately a patrol went to the place and surprised the detainee, goat leg in hand, banging hard on the door of the premises, when he was surprised he tried to run away, but was arrested by the National Police a few meters later as alleged perpetrator of a crime of robbery of attempted force.

The agents intervened in their possession numerous tools commonly used to carry out this type of criminal act. Shears, screwdrivers, a kickstand and a hydraulic jack. The patrol was struck by the inconspicuous attire with which the detainee was committing a crime. He was wearing a reflective orange vest and the kickstand used to force the door was yellow.

After the arrest, the agents realized that the physical description, as well as the ‘modus operandi’ used, could coincide with other criminal acts of similar characteristics perpetrated in the area, for which the San Andrés District Police Station, specifically of the Judicial Police group, investigates their participation in more robberies.

The Citizen Attention Group patrols 24 hours a day paying special attention to commercial establishments within the Safe Trade Operation device.