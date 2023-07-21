And that while CR7 has been affiliated with Nike since 2003, which has committed him for another ten years. It remains to be seen whether Nike will fine him for this. Ronaldo usually wears personalized shin guards, depicting his head next to a picture of his children and the emblem of the Portuguese national team.

It is therefore striking that he wears shin guards from Adidas. Earlier this month, Al-Nassr announced that Nike will design their new shirts. Although that was also the case in two previous periods (1997 and 2001 and 2010 and 2012) and their current jersey manufacturer, the Arab giant Duneus, was aware of this. During a tour in Japan, where Al-Nassr will play against Paris Saint-Germain and Inter, they would wear the new shirts for the first time.

After the game, Ronaldo caused a stir by declaring that the Saudi Pro League is “a better league” than the American Major Soccer League (MLS), where Lionel Messi now plays in the shirt of Inter Miami. But he also says that the Saudi competition will ‘surpass the level of the Netherlands’.