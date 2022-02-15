If we compare the modern map of the European part of Russia with the map approved by the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk, it is noticeable that the western border of present-day Russia almost coincides with the one approved after the German ultimatum. About this in the column for “Current Comments” wrote former assistant to the President of Russia Vladislav Surkov. In his opinion, within the boundaries of such a world of Russia, it is “cramped, boring and awkward.”

He recalled that in February 1918, a meeting of the Central Committee of the Bolshevik Party was held, at which the decision to conclude peace with Germany was approved, this agreement was called “obscene” in the press in advance. “And indeed, the world turned out to be directly offensive. Under its terms, Russia abandoned the vast territories of the Baltic States, Belarus, and Ukraine that previously belonged to it. The western border rolled back far to the east, pushing the country into the pre-Petrine, one might even say, pre-Romanov times. There is nowhere more obscene, ”Surkov noted.

The former presidential aide also emphasized that the treaty was canceled not by Russia, but by its allies in the same 1918. After that, the lost lands were returned. “But geopolitical processes are slow, their results do not immediately appear from under the heaps of stunning events. The collapse of Russia, which began in the 17-18s of the last century and seemed to be stopped by the communist state at the cost of colossal sacrifices, did not actually stop,” Surkov wrote.

According to him, after many years, Russia returned to the borders of the “obscene world” without losing the war and not falling ill with the revolution. “Some ridiculous perestroika, some murky glasnost was enough for the patchwork Soviet empire to come apart at the seams. This means that a fatal vulnerability was built into the system,” he said.

Surkov believes that a lot of geopolitics awaits Russia further.

Surkov believes that a lot of geopolitics awaits Russia further.

How could it be otherwise, if it is crowded and boring, and awkward … and it is unthinkable for Russia to remain within the boundaries of an obscene world. We are for peace. Of course. But not for obscene. For the right Vladislav Surkovformer assistant to the President of Russia

In November 2021, Surkov wrote a column about the inevitability of growing chaos in any social system, regardless of the political system and rulers. He warned that pushing such phenomena into the zone of silence, a kind of ideology of silence, threatens to repeat the situation of the 1980s and 1990s.