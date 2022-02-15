Sports Psychology In a moment of disappointment, shame is the wrong feeling – it would be better to be complacent

Perttu Hyvärinen and Ristomatti Hakola are disappointed in the low post-message competition. Self-criticism was fierce. Shame took over the mind. However, according to a sports psychologist, self-compassion should be learned instead.

Excellent appeared on personal trips to the Olympics Perttu Hyvärinen was in a self-critical mood after the message. Hyvärinen fell from the medal battle after Iivo Niskanen had fled to Finland there. And that sapetti.

“It would be a shame to make a search for a cave and get into hiding, because this is a pretty public profession,” witch Hyvärinen.

Self-whipping also carried the message open Ristomatti Hakolaafter which Niskanen had to leave a fair distance.

“You should be able to do better when you have to be so selfish about your close circle in this job. The last two years in particular, ” Hakola said.

Olympics are for skiers the main goal of the season and even career. Sports psychologist and Discovery hockey expert in the role of following the Olympics Tuomas Grönman says he believes that at the moment of failure, it is still more a matter of disappointment than a sense of shame.

“The feeling of shame often leads to self-criticism, self-loathing and self-hatred. Shame is a wrong feeling when it comes to reason, and the athlete must learn to see failure as disappointment, not shame, ”says Grönman.

According to Grönman, it is important for an athlete to recognize his or her own thinking so that it can be changed. He considers the athlete’s ability to be self-conscious, that is, a kind of positive attitude towards himself, to be central.

“Feelings of shame affect the sympathetic nervous system. You should be able to change your thinking into self-compassion. That’s when different emotions wake up. Then the sympathetic nervous system is not activated but parasympathetic, which helps to recover.”

Tuomas Grönman says that over-criticism is over-represented among athletes.

Grönman recalls that, compared to the general population, self-criticism is over-represented among top athletes.

“It’s a feature that also helps you get to the top when you can hone your physics and sporting skills. Still over-represented are still the anxiety and depression that comes when you start to be too critical of yourself and always start ringing yourself. It can also make you feel ashamed. ”

The failure of the skiers came in a message representing not only themselves but also other teams. Grönman says that the feeling of shame is always social in nature: it stems from betraying others.

In addition, during the Korona period, sacrifices have also been made in the immediate vicinity, as athletes have had to live even more disciplined than normal.

“Even after the victory, Iivok said it is easier to breathe. I had to be afraid all the time if Korona came, and the race is in it. ”

When the athlete strives to get over the disappointment, the essential thing is to be able to deal with emotions. For example, disappointing can get to analyze what could have been done better.

“Black cannot be explained as white. Disappointed is disappointed, but with that feeling you have to be able to be. Even difficult feelings cannot be avoided. When the feeling is received, it disappears faster. ”

An important part of dealing with an athlete’s disappointment is close circle. They can helping an athlete turn a perspective from sports to the rest of life, which is helpful in dealing with disappointment.

“An athlete may have feelings that he or she has betrayed a loved one, even if they certainly don’t think so. There is a need for close circle support and a change in the context of thinking. People are adaptable and can get over things. ”

