The First Chamber of the Supreme Court of Brazil unanimously accepted the complaint against seven officers from the former leadership of the Brasilia Military Police for their alleged “omission” in the coup plot of January 8, 2023, judicial sources reported this Wednesday.

(You can read: Gaza and Ukraine: the issues that marked the start of the G20 meeting in Brazil)

The Prosecutor's Office accuses the agents of having “favored” the invasion and vandalization of the three powers of the Nation carried out, in Brasilia, by thousands of followers of former President Jair Bolsonaro in an attempt to overthrow the Government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

For the Public Ministry, “the use of insufficient police force” and “the absence of measures” provided the necessary conditions for far-right radicals to destroy the headquarters of the Presidency, Congress and the Supreme Court..

(Keep reading: Antony Blinken arrives in Brazil and meets with Lula: What happened at the meeting?)

The international community has shown its rejection of the violent takeover of Congress in Brazil. See also Women and lay people will vote for the first time in the synod of bishops

The complaint states that the Military Police of Brasilia had agents infiltrated in the “insurgency movements” who informed their officers at all times about what was happening, highlighting “the need for preventive action.”

However, despite having the means to prevent attacks, The leadership of the corporation “ignored it,” according to the Prosecutor's Office, which maintains in the complaint that the accused “remained inert during the invasions, failing to fulfill their duties.”.

(You can read: Brazil: legislators ask for impeachment against Lula after statements against Israel)

The assault on Brasilia – the accusation defends – was only possible because the senior officers of the Military Police of Brasilia reported “did not set up the lines of containment and defense efficiently” and with this “they psychologically adhered to the crimes committed by the horde.” “.

Magistrate Alexandre de Moraes.

The investigating judge of the case, Alexandre de Moraes, supported the arguments of the Public Ministry, which indicate that The intervention of the officers would have been “sufficient” to avoid the serious altercations of January 8, 2023.

(Also: President of Brazil will attend the opening of the Bogotá Book Fair)

Among those investigated for the assault on Brasilia is Bolsonaro himself as one of the possible intellectual authors of the coup plot.

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

To date, 86 people have been sentenced to sentences of between 3 and 17 years in prison for crimes such as coup d'étatabolition of the democratic rule of law and damage to public assets.

(We recommend: Will Jair Bolsonaro be arrested for his role in the attempted coup in Brazil?)

The Prosecutor's Office has denounced nearly 1,500 people, including alleged perpetrators, financiers and inciters, although that list does not include Bolsonaro, who for the moment only appears as being investigated and who has been summoned to testify again before the Federal Police this Thursday. .

EFE