God of war ragnarok It was originally planned to debut in 2021, but as we all know by now, its release was delayed until the following year. But exactly when will we be able to play it? Even if Sony Hasn’t even given us official launch window yet, the database of PlayStation He has it listed to debut in September, although you better not get excited yet.

In accordance with PlayStation Game Size, a bot that is in charge of digging the servers of PlayStation to acquire this type of information, God of war ragnarok would be debuting the September 30, 2022, and yes, it falls on Friday. However, that same day also represents the close for the third fiscal quarter of Sony, so it could well be a provisional date.

🚨 According To Playstation Database, God of War Ragnarök Coming September 30th 2022 🟨 Maybe it’s Just Place-Holder! 🟧 # PS5 #GodOfWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/g6y61iYMxC – PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) December 27, 2021

Considering that Horizon Forbidden West comes out in february, Gran Turismo 7 arrives in March and Forspoken in May, the idea that Ragnarok arrives in September doesn’t sound so far-fetched, especially when you consider that Ghostwire Tokyo, another temporary exclusive of PlayStation, It is also planned to debut in 2022, but it still has no date so it could come out at the end of next year to close with a flourish.

On the other hand we have the case of Sonic frontiers, which also has a (possibly tentative) date of November 15, 2022.

🚨 According To Playstation Database, Sonic Frontiers Coming November 15th 2022 🟨 Maybe it’s Just Place-Holder! 🟧 # PS5 #Sonic pic.twitter.com/DWiKZqCjLE – PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) December 27, 2021

Remember that God of war ragnarok Yes it will come with dubbing into Spanish and here you can see a list with all the languages ​​confirmed so far.

Editor’s note: Truth is, I thought God of War Ragnarok was going to be out a lot earlier, especially since past installments of the franchise typically debut between March and April. Currently the pandemic situation caused all kinds of difficulties in the industry, so it is possible that this new game will arrive much later than usual.

Via: Twitter