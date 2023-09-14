Users compare what would be mummified bodies displayed in Mexico with ET Bilu and ET Varginha

The exhibition of supposed mummified bodies believed to be aliens gained traction on social media and became a meme. Users compared what would be fossils presented in Mexico, on Tuesday (September 12, 2023), to the ET of Varginha, which would have been seen in the city of Minas Gerais in 1996, and to the ET Bilu, the target of Brazilian media reports in 2010.

The alleged bodies were presented during a public meeting at the Mexican Chamber of Deputies on the Regulation of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. According to the ufologist Jaime Maussanthe fossils were found in Peru, are around 60 centimeters long and 1/3 of their genetic makeup would be of unknown origin.

On social media, the topic became the subject of jokes:

Watch the presentation of the supposed alien bodies (48min39s):