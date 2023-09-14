HS Environment | Two species of trees are fighting in the fells, the outcome of which could change the landscape of Lapland permanently

The hillocks are a Nordic specialty. Now, in addition to climate change and grazing, they are threatened by young pines.

Fellturikoivikoken the surface area has decreased by more than a fifth compared to the situation in the 1960s.

Koiviks Reindeer grazing, destruction caused by fells and frost gauges, and climate change acting together with these have been considered threats.

Now, however, the fell foothills face a new threat.

The old pine is an eye-catcher, but the young pines growing behind it tell of the change.

Inari in the northern parts near Syysjärvi, when moving around, the eye is drawn to handsome subjects, i.e. evergreen pines. They grow here and there in the foothills.

The age of Aihki is several hundreds of years, maybe 300–400 years. Age has flattened the top wide and twisted the branches into decorative bends.

However, a biologist knows how to look at the landscape differently: a special expert in nature conservation Arto Saikkonen the attention is drawn to the young pine trees growing around instead of the showy motifs.

Single pine trees grow here and there in the fell pines, it is part of the nature of southern fell pines. New are the abundant young generations of pines around the evergreens.

“This area used to be pure birch,” says Saikkonen, who works in Metsähallitus’ nature services in a birch-pine forest near Syysjärvi.

Saikkonen estimates the age of the pine herd surrounding the aihki to be about a hundred years. So the pines could have grown during the warm season of the 1930s.

“Before, there were rarely warm years in Lapland, but now cones can develop almost every year.”

The change is not only visible as pine saplings popping up everywhere. The denser pine cone production has attracted pine woodpeckers. In the spring, thousands of woodpeckers were feeding in the Inari area alone.

Käpytika’s dining place in Inari. The woodpecker brings the cone, attaches it to the coil and works the seeds between the cone scales.

Fellturikoivikoken the development over the next 50 years was modeled for the previous assessment of habitat types under threat. It appeared in 2018.

If the average temperature in July were to rise by half a degree, pine could spread to 57 percent of the area of ​​the current fell pine forests. If the temperature in July were to rise by 0.7 degrees, the area susceptible to the spread of pine would already be almost 70 percent of fell pines.

The eastern parts of Enontekiö and the northern side of Inarinjärvi have been assessed as particularly sensitive to the spread of pine.

As a habitat type, the mountain meadows are endangered. Their endangered classification is “endangered”. It means that the fell pines are at great risk of disappearing from the wild in the medium term.

After the mass occurrence of Hallamittar, a dead mountain pine in the wilderness of Kaldoaiv on Utsjoki. In time, the area will turn into a treeless secondary clearing.

The fells are a Finnish specialty – or actually a Nordic specialty.

In Russia, fairly soon after the Finnish border, the forest border is formed by conifers: in Western Siberia often Siberian larch and in Eastern Siberia also Dahurian larch.

In North America, the forest border is often formed by white spruce, black spruce or Canadian larch.

In Finland and Fennoscandia, the forest border is generally formed by fell birch. This is due to the location: the area is surrounded by seas. In the same way, for example in East Asia, the forest border is often formed by stone birch.

Arto Saikkonen walks in the foothills near Petsikko in the northern parts of Inari.

To the foothills the appearing pine seedlings are one way to see the progress of climate change with your own eyes.

The future prospects of mountain pines are estimated to be rather weak due to climate change and reindeer grazing pressure.

According to an estimate, almost a third of the fell pine trees would disappear as the temperature rises and pine takes over the area.

Fact Mountain birch grows in northernmost Lapland In Finland, the kingdom of fell birches, the area of ​​the Finnish maiden’s head and arm. Some mountain pine also grows further south on the Metsä-Lap side.

In the very north of Utsjoki, the fell birch zone can climb to 200–300 meters above sea level, after which the bare treeless area begins. In the inland fells of Lapland, the fell birch zone reaches 450–500 meters and in the Kilpisjärvi area 600–700 meters above sea level.

The pine forest line runs further south and lower. Pine grows approximately up to the borders of Inari and Utsjoki and a little further north, for example in river valleys.

The spruce forest line runs more than a hundred kilometers south of the pine, somewhere south of Saariselkä.

The source of the story is the Red Book of Nature types, as well as the works Inhabitants of the Trees (Petri Keto-Tokoi and Juha Siitonen) and In the Tracks of the Trees (Henry Väre).