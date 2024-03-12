BleepingComputer: Windows 10 21H2 support will end in June

Microsoft has announced that it will soon end support for the popular version of Windows. About it reports BleepingComputer edition.

The corporation said that support for Windows 10 21H2 version will end on June 11, 2024. The update was released in November 2021. OS users will no longer receive updates and security patches. The operating system includes corporate Windows 10, Enterprise, IoT Enterprise and an assembly for educational institutions.

Microsoft noted that to maintain support, users must upgrade to a newer version of Windows 10 or install Windows 11. “This ensures your device is supported and receives monthly updates that are critical to the safety and health of the ecosystem,” Microsoft noted.

The company has already offered Windows 10 users the 22H2 update. The company also began to forcefully install the update for a number of users.

In September 2022, it became known that Microsoft would support Windows 10 until October 2025. “We still support Windows 10 and will continue to maintain the system,” the corporation said then.