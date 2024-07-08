July 8, 1974

THE FIGHT FOR THE MAYORSHIP OF AHOME INTENSIFIESThe struggle to obtain elected positions for the next three-year period became more bitter as the PRI sectors sought to be the ones favored with the Municipal Presidency and local deputyship. This situation became evident when leaders of the working class, popular and peasant sectors are carrying out an intense campaign of proselytism in favor of the people who will be part of the lists that they will propose to the State Executive Committee to occupy these positions. The mayor’s office is the most disputed.

SUPPORT FOR PERÓN’S WIDOW. Buenos Aires. The leftist Peronist Youth, with the signatures of the presidents of the eight regional parties that it has throughout the country, released a declaration in which it expresses its support for comrade Isabel as the new president of the Argentine people. The document, which warns that the administration of Mrs. Peron can only be successful to the extent that the popular will expressed in the elections of March 11 and September 13, 1973 is respected, says that it reiterates its profound Peronist pain for the death of its leader and president, Lieutenant General Juan D. Peron. They point out that the main enemies of the process are the oligarchy and imperialism, which General Peron pointed out to the people on June 12, 1974. They pointed out that they will promote the reconstruction of the National Liberation Front, the only tool capable of guaranteeing the emancipatory process under the hegemony of the working class. This will only be to determine organizational guidelines for popular participation under the direction of the workers. The Peronist Youth, today more than ever, raises the flags of struggle in the Peronist movement, incorporating with pain, but with pride, the name of General Perón as a flag of definitive victory for the Argentine people and will add to all their communiqués, declarations and insignia the phrases “Until victory, my general”, “Perón or death” and “Free or dead, but never slaves.”

FAREWELL TO ROSA MA. AND CUAUHTÉMOCThe staff of the Patronal Center offered a party to Miss Rosa Maria Martinez and Mr. Cuauhtemoc Duarte, who are about to get married. The party took place at the residence of Rolando Garcia and his wife Blanca Lucila, where engineer Guillermo Murillo and Chata, Raul Vargas and Julieta, Victor Romo and Mary, Bernardo Loose and Ursula and several other couples arrived. The celebration was enlivened by the romantic songs of Alvaro and his Guitar.

July 8, 1999

DETERIORATED HYDRAULIC NETWORK. Despite the fact that multimillion-dollar investments were offered for Sinaloa with the declaration of a disaster zone, the dry season was not used to rehabilitate the hydraulic infrastructure in the state, which is quite deteriorated. Including the dams, which according to some technicians and the population itself, are silted up and many of them are leaking, and for some time now there has been no general maintenance of the water storage and conduction works.

CLERGY ACCUSED OF SUPPORTING FOX. Mexico City The Catholic Church is leading a veiled political strategy to support Vicente Fox in his aspirations to become President of the Republic, accused a master of the Grand Masonic Lodge of the Valley of Mexico. The master called on the leaders of the political parties to strengthen themselves internally and act with consistency in this pre-election scenario in which, he considered, any pre-candidate must resign from the public office he holds, because it is not possible to govern and compete.

