Fertilizer supplies from Russia to China increased by 94% in January-February

At the end of January-February 2024, supplies of Russian fertilizers to China soared by 94 percent compared to the same period in 2023 and reached a level of 891.3 thousand tons. This is reported by TASS with reference to data from the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China.

The income of Russian exporters from sales of these products amounted to $285.3 million. In monetary terms, the figure increased by 28 percent compared to January-February 2023.

A sharp increase in supplies allowed Russia to become the largest supplier of fertilizers to China. In second place were exporters from Canada, who sent 719.9 thousand tons of fertilizers worth $225.1 million to China. Belarus closes the top three (448 thousand tons for 141.9 million).

At the end of 2023, China and India became one of the main markets for Russian fertilizers. Deliveries of these products from the Russian Federation to India over 12 months increased by 49 percent and reached a level of 5.4 million tons. According to this indicator, Russian suppliers were second only to Chinese ones, which shipped a total of 5.44 million tons (plus 62 percent) over 12 months.