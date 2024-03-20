On the occasion of the Spring Offers Festival, the Pokémon Labyrinth board game is on sale: let's see the details of the product now on promotion.
There Amazon Spring Deals Festival has started and many very interesting promotions are now available, in multiple product categories. For example, we would like to point out that the Labyrinth board game Pokémon version it is on sale at €19.99, compared to a recommended price of €34.99. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The current price it is not the lowest ever on Amazon Italy and the product is sold and shipped directly by the e-commerce giant.
Pokémon version maze
The Labyrinth board game Pokémon version is a special version of the classic game. Up to four players can compete to catch a variety of Pokémon. The board is divided into movable squares and each player can move a row to try to create a path in the labyrinth and reach with their pawn the square on which the Pokémon they must capture is depicted. The first person to catch all the Pokémon on their list wins.
The box contains:
- 1 scoreboard
- 34 maze tiles
- 24 Poké Ball tokens
- 4 Pokémon tokens
- 4 pedestals
