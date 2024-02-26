The crisis seems to have not yet abandoned the world of development studios, so much so that even established teams like that of Supermassive Games (who created, among other things, Until Dawn and The Quarry) they find themselves forced to make drastic and very, very difficult choices.

As reported by the Bloomberg website, which was informed of this story before the publication of an official press release through the testimonies of the team's employees, Supermassive is about to send home about a quarter of its employees.

The news arrived first in the form of a private email to 350 employees of the company and, with the diffusion of the same via the press, Supermassive has decided to create an official press release on the matter.

“It's no secret that the gaming industry is currently facing significant challenges, and unfortunately we are not immune to them. We are all too aware of how painful this process will be for all our employees to go through, and we will work closely with everyone involved to ensure the process is conducted with the utmost respect and compassion possible. We are committed to focusing efforts on our strengths and upcoming titles to ensure the sustainability of the company.“

Updates will follow regarding the future of two projects the team is working on: The Casting of Frank Stone (announced for 2024) and The Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 8020 (no release date).



