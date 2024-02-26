Insomnia, that silent enemy that disturbs the nights of millions of people around the world, can find its nemesis in a natural and ancient solution: celery water.

This drink, resurgent in popularity in recent times, not only promises to help you fall asleep faster, but also provides a variety of benefits for your health.

He Celery water is prepared simply, with only two main ingredients: 2 stalks of celery and 1 liter of water. After washing and cutting the celery into small pieces, boil it in water for a few minutes, let it rest and strain it to enjoy it hot or cold.

Among the benefits that this drink offers before sleeping, the following stand out:

Promotes sleep : Celery contains apigenin, a compound that acts as a mild sedative, relaxing the nervous system and making it easier to fall asleep.

: Celery contains apigenin, a compound that acts as a mild sedative, relaxing the nervous system and making it easier to fall asleep. Reduces inflammation : Its anti-inflammatory properties fight chronic inflammation, thus improving sleep quality.

: Its anti-inflammatory properties fight chronic inflammation, thus improving sleep quality. Improves digestion : Helps digest meals better, avoiding stomach heaviness that can disturb sleep.

: Helps digest meals better, avoiding stomach heaviness that can disturb sleep. Balances electrolytes : Rich in potassium, it contributes to electrolyte balance and muscle relaxation.

: Rich in potassium, it contributes to electrolyte balance and muscle relaxation. Hydration : Prevents nocturnal dehydration, crucial for a restful sleep.

: Prevents nocturnal dehydration, crucial for a restful sleep. Strengthens the immune system : Its antioxidants strengthen the body's defenses.

: Its antioxidants strengthen the body's defenses. Diuretic properties: Helps eliminate toxins and fluids from the body, improving sleep quality.

Preparing celery water is a fairly simple process and can be done in several ways. Here I show you a basic recipe:

Ingredients:

4 stalks of celery

1 liter of water

Optional: sweetener to taste (honey, sugar, stevia, etc.)

Ice (optional)

Instructions:

Wash the celery stalks well to remove any dirt or residue.

Cut the celery stalks into small pieces.

Boil the liter of water in a large pot.

Add the celery pieces to the boiling water.

Cook over medium heat for approximately 10-15 minutes, or until the water has turned a light green color and the celery is tender.

Remove the pot from the heat and let the liquid cool.

Once it is at room temperature, strain the liquid to remove the celery pieces and obtain clean water.

Optionally, you can sweeten the water with your favorite sweetener if you want to make it tastier.

Serve the celery water in glasses with ice if you wish, and enjoy this refreshing drink.

For a better flavor, it is suggested to add lemon, ginger or cucumber to the celery water, and consume it warm or cold.

It is important to consult with a doctor before incorporating it into your nighttime routine, especially if you have medical conditions or are taking medications.