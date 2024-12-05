Supermarkets that open the long weekend: schedules for December 6 and 8

Next Friday, December 6, Constitution Day will be celebrated, a date that commemorates the vote in favor of the Spanish Constitution that took place in 1978 and is still in force. Thus, this holiday is marked year after year on the calendar of many Spaniards, as it allows workers to enjoy a long weekend.

The celebration is closely followed by that of Sunday, December 8, Day of the Immaculate Conception. The date on which both festivities fall each year will mark the so-called Constitution Bridge, one of the longest weekends for many workers.

This year, December 6 will be a non-working holiday throughout Spain. However, since Immaculate Conception Day falls on a Sunday, only the autonomous communities that have decided to move the holiday to Monday, December 9, will be able to enjoy an additional non-working day. Thus, on Monday you will not have to go to work in Andalusia, Extremadura, Aragón, Castilla y León, Asturias, Murcia or in the cities of Ceuta and Melilla.

Despite both holidays, which will mean the closure of many businesses, several stores have adopted special hours to serve customers during the long weekend, although these may vary between autonomous communities and establishments. These are some of the supermarket hours that open during the long weekend on December 6 and 8.

Mercadona

The Valencian supermarket chain Mercadona has a strict closing policy on Sundays and holidays, which it will maintain for this ‘Constitution Bridge’. The large store will not open on December 6 or 8, nor will it open on December 9 for those autonomous communities where it is a holiday.

In the rest of the communities, Mercadona will open as usual on Monday, December 9 after the weekend, at the usual hours, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Even so, it is possible to consult the specific hours of each store in the supermarket official website.

Carrefour

Unlike Mercadona, Carrefour will remain open this Friday, December 6, with its usual hours, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. However, the conglomerate will close in the vast majority of cities on Sunday the 8th, Day of the Immaculate Conception, which will also be the last Sunday that the supermarket closes for the remainder of the year.

On the other hand, on Monday, December 9, Carrefour will open as usual in all those cities where the day is a working day, although it will also be possible to access it in several of the autonomous communities where it is a holiday. It is possible to search for specific hours for a specific store in the company official website.





Lidl

The German chain Lidl is a little more lax with its dates and times, since not all stores usually follow the same opening rules. Although the brand’s establishments do not usually open on holidays and Sundays, availability will vary depending on the city where the establishment is located.

On Friday, December 6, the hours will be maintained in a large number of Lidl supermarkets, although some of them will open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. To make sure what the hours are at one of your particular stores, it is advisable to check the search engine available on their website.

The English Court

One of the supermarkets that will remain open despite the festivities is El Corte Inglés, which will be accessible during its usual hours. The center will have an opening time of between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the morning and a closing time between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. at night, depending on the city in which it is located.

In the same way, El Corte Inglés will also open normally on Monday the 9th, so the supermarket will offer full availability throughout the long weekend. To make sure the hours of your nearest store, check both the El Corte Inglés search engine like that of Hipercor Supermarkets.

aldi

Many of Aldi’s stores will reduce their opening hours due to the long weekend. However, many others will close permanently on December 6. Generally, it is possible to access the supermarket from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., although some stores may only open until 3:00 p.m. or not at all.

Therefore, it is advisable to access the Aldi official website which details the specific hours for each of its supermarkets and those that will remain closed during the long weekend.