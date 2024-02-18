Miguel Ángel 'Supermán' López has had a hectic few days after the confirmation of the court of Caceres (Spain) to withdraw the accusation in the investigation of the doping plot called Ilex operation; and although the Colombian cyclist has overcome a tough stage, he has not won the race.

He is provisionally suspended by the International Cycling Union (UCI) since last July 25, 2023 “for a possible violation of anti-doping rules due to use and possession of a prohibited substance in the weeks prior to the Giro d'Italia”, and that has not changed, as confirmed by sources consulted by TIME.

(

(Daniel Martínez fought like a lion: he won the last stage of the Vuelta al Algarve)

Hard evidence

The criminal issue has been resolved, but the sports issue has not, that continues. “She was saved from going to jail, but it is not definitive and she cannot return to sporting life until the UCI's decision is known,” the expert lawyer on doping issues told him. Andrés Charria.

The UCI has not commented on the court's decision, but it is clear that the investigation continues; The fact is that it is not known how much more time is needed for the entity's final decision to be given.

“The UCI is not eager. It could take a long time to decide whether or not to sanction López. We must remember how long it took to pass judgment on the case of Fabian Puerta (2 years)”said the lawyer.

Photo: Instagram and Fedeciclismo

A couple of weeks ago, the UCI presented new evidence against 'Supermán' López, whose name appeared in the Spanish court investigating the doctor Marcos Maynar as the leader of a plot for use, possession and distribution of prohibited substances, but the same establishment recently freed the cyclist of all guilt.

López's entourage spoke. Rafael Acevedohis father-in-law and who was the person who helped him in his first years as a cyclist, told what he experienced within the family.

“They packed the Monkey in that, but there is nothing. Now, with this, we will see what his future will be. It is obvious that Miguel was innocent, and with the court's decision we are calmer,” Acevedo said.

The sanction…

EL TIEMPO consulted a source from the National Anti-Doping Organization (Onad), who contradicts what Acevedo said, because the runner cannot be calm.

“One thing is the criminal appeal, and another is the disciplinary appeal for doping. It is clear that he was saved from the first, but he is and will continue to be suspended by the UCI until his case is resolved in the instances,” said the source.

The person consulted assured that the runner has not completely cleared his name, since there is still a resolution of sanction or acquittal from the UCI.

“There is no merit for him to be imprisoned, that is what was decided in Spain, and he can breathe easy because he will not go to jail, but López is being investigated and that evidence that has been gathered is analyzed by the International Testing Agency (ITA) and the UCI,” he explained.

Last week, Belda gave statements to the Spanish media in which she told what happened.

He said that López had asked him to take a package of supplements to Hungary before the Giro, but that when he received it he found some vials and threw them away.

“The testimonies are very useful in these cases, and that of Belda and that of the others questioned are evidence against López and can be considered compelling, since they are made before a judge,” the source said.

One of the known pieces of evidence is the plan that doctor Maynar gave to López, in which he describes in detail how the treatment should be carried out. There are chats with messages exchanged between them, which were identified by the UCO, but that the prosecutor in charge of the case, Sonia Castaneda, did not consider important.

“The chats are not such compelling evidence. The ideal would be to identify the entire chat, all the information there is, but it is not easy. Plus, sometimes people who have them back out. Rather, the testimonies, such as they exist, are very valid.”specified the person from the Onad.

Two ways

For the source, the evidence analyzed by the ITA and the UCI must be compelling so that the people maintaining communication are clearly identified.

“The Court takes into account what is presented and that is why this evidence must be as clear as possible,” said the person consulted at the Onad.

“From what I can see on the subject of López are testimonies and documents, so the rider's file is still open, in Spain they will not judge him, but the ITA and the UCI do continue in their work and the cyclist has not been saved. altogether. You have two paths left according to what the Court resolves, “Either he is punished for several years or he is acquitted, but today he is still in trouble.”stated the source.

According to the tests of Central Operational Unit (UCO)and that were delivered to the court, López may have violated the rules with the substance menotropin, an analogue of the growth hormone that promotes the increase in muscle mass and the elimination of fluids.

It was noted that the corridor was treated before Italy spin of 2002, from which he retired in the fourth stage. It was learned that the substance was sent to Hungary, where it was allegedly received by Vicente Belda García, the son of former director Vicente Belda, team masseuse Astana, to later be used by López.

“The vials of menotropin -and others

products – to your home Cocentaina (Alicante), He traveled to the start of the Giro d'Italia in Budapest, injected it – a practice prohibited by the UCI – and it caused side effects that forced him to retire in the fourth stage of the Italian grand round with swelling in his left leg, pain and discomfort, as indicated by the messages from those days between Maynar, Belda García and López. And all this outside the knowledge of the Kazakh team's medical group,” the report says.

Photo: Eder Garcés and Instagram

Last year, journalist from the Spanish newspaper El País Carlos Arribas pointed out the possible sanction that López would face. “It could be a four-year sanction. López will have made his allegations, and the ITA will determine whether there is a sanction or not,” he said.

Castañeda disagreed on several points of the UCO investigation and pointed out that “article 362 quinquies (five times) of the Penal Code as recommended by the UCO because “it is configured as a crime of result, since due to its content, repetition of ingestion or other concurrent circumstances endanger their life or health”, so the investigation came to a screeching halt.

The above does not indicate that López is free of guilt or that his case is not over.

(Dani Alves: Joana Sanz reveals herself and publishes the player's intimate letter by 'error')

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel