After what was believed to be an armed ambush in the early morning, Assistant Police Commissioner Samson Kwa said the death toll was likely to rise, adding, “We believe there are still some bodies in the bush.”

Earlier, Police Commissioner David Manning reported a preliminary toll, saying that officers and soldiers recovered the bodies of 53 men believed to have been killed near the town of Wabagh, 600 kilometers northwest of the capital, Port Moresby.

The exact circumstances in which they were killed were not immediately clear, but police said there were reports of heavy gunfire.

The incident is believed to be linked to a conflict between men from the Sikin and Kaikin tribes.

Clans have been fighting in the highlands of Papua New Guinea for centuries, but the influx of automatic weapons has made the clashes bloodier and escalated the cycle of violence.

The police received video clips and photos allegedly from the scene, showing bloodied and severely injured bodies lying on the side of a road, and others piled in the back of a truck.