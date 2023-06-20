The Cruz Azul Football Club has accelerated its negotiations with the Sporting Kansas City of Major League Soccer for the services of the Mexican attacker, Alan Pulidoso it is expected that the next few hours will be key to defining its future.
Also, according to sources Fox Sports La Máquina is doing what is necessary to finalize his signing and close it this week, including the player already knows the draft of the box Ricardo Ferretti.
In fact, in the last few hours, not only has the sky-blue team advanced in the negotiations, but the Brazilian coach himself has worked to convince himself by speaking with the player who was already managed by him at the UANL Tigers.
ferretti He had telephone contact with the striker to tell him about his project in the Machine and the role that he would have at a sporting level, something that would have caught the player’s attention.
Cruz Azul would have already made an economic offer to Sporting Kansas City for the 32-year-old striker, but both clubs are still in negotiations over the cost of the player, which would be around 2.2 and 2.5 million dollars.
According to information, those from La Noria would be far exceeding the proposal that Chivas would have made for the footballer.
The celestial board would have offered him a two-year contract with the option to extend it for one more season. Meanwhile, the economic proposal continues to be negotiated by both parties.
At the moment, theTuca‘ could count on a forward made up of Augusto Lotti, Alan Pulido and Diber Changingalthough it is the Argentine who would be outlined to start as a starter in Matchday 1 against Atlas, because the Colombian recently passed the rigorous medical examinations with the club and that the hiring of Polished still not resolved.
