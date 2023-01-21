Itas wins in the Marches and catches Modena. Vero Volley beats Gas Sales and goes back up the standings. Tomorrow Modena-Perugia
Civitanova-Trento 1-3 (19-25, 25-22, 19-25, 18-25)
Trento comes out of the ‘hole’ consolidating third place and looking towards second, while we are left with Lube who collects the third consecutive defeat in SuperLega, a trend difficult to find in the past of the Marches. Driven by the immortal Kaziyski mvp and top scorer with 29 points in the match, well assisted by Lavia and Michieletto, Lorenzetti’s formation was preferred in all fundamentals, with service (11 aces) and blocks (11 winning blocks) which made the difference. As well as the long exchanges that have always been the prerogative of the Dolomites. Civitanova who also collected very heavy breaks at the beginning of the partials which then marked the outcome. For the tricolors it is a black crisis, a tunnel with no end in sight. In the grandstands of the palas the presence (interested?) of the former coach of Perugia Nikola Grbic. Blengini relies on the pair of Italian power plants, while Itas is in the sextet type. The serve and the block by Lorenzetti’s team immediately hurt Civitanova who accuses a heavy gap right from the start until 8-14. The reception of Blengini’s team suffers, but also the attack struggles, so here is the substitution with the entry of Zaytsev for a dull Garcia. Itas’ advantage is too large to allow Lube to rise with the network service pulled by the ‘Tsar’ which closes the partial in favor of Trento. In the second, the start is along the lines of the previous one, with Itas in charge. However, the attacking level of the tricolors slowly rises: when Nikolov serves and Yant Civitanova blocks, he gets back into the game, catching his opponents. Signing the first lead of the entire match with Zaytsev (17-16). Diamantini’s block on Lisinac and Michieletto’s mistake launches Lube up 23-20, with Yant who then closes on the second of three set balls impacting the challenge. Black out Civitanova at the start of the set: a 1-6 that directs the continuation of the set. In the fray also Chinenyeze for Anzani with Civitanova who has a shock with the entry of Bottolo making himself threatening (16-18). But it is usually Lavia who rejects the opponents’ comeback attempt, with Kaziyski closing the games. Identical start also of the fourth with Civitanova who collects a break of 1-6: Bottolo and Diamantini try to reverse the course and Civitanova finds team spirit and points also with Zaytsev (10-9). But Sbertoli’s serve and the lucidity of the Dolomite attack turn the score around again with Lavia and a fantastic Kaziyski who launch Trento’s sprint towards a crisis-busting success. Mauro Giustozzi
Monza-Piacenza 3-1 (22-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-15)
Fourth consecutive victory for Monza, which is confirmed as the best team of the return behind Perugia. Vero Volley won 3-1 with Piacenza, suffocating it from a distance with its lucid and patient volleyball. Piacenza lasts two sets, but in the long run they make a lot of mistakes and give up. Maar is MVP with 19 points, as many as Romanò, but Eccheli’s team is still cohesive and balanced. For Piacenza, still too fragile, second consecutive defeat. With Grozer still in the pits, Eccheli lined up with Zimmermann opposite Szwarc, Di Martino-Galassi as central players, Maar-Davyskiba as spikers and Federici as libero. Botti replies with Brizard-Romanò diagonally opposite setter, Caneschi-Simon in the center, Basic-Recine on the side with Scanferla free, and Lucarelli still stopped. Balance at the start, with Zimmermann and Brizard warming the hands of all their teammates. Not too effective shots and smooth ball changes, with Di Martino (5, like Davyskiba) hot for the locals and Romanò equally (6 points) for the guests. From 18-19, break of 0-4 with 3 blocks by the guests, response from the locals with a 3-0, but Piacenza controls and closes with Simon 22-25. Davyskiba immediately breaks the balance by throwing his 7-3, signing a 3-0 all by himself. Piacenza disunites and makes a lot of mistakes, Romanò drops (and gives way to Gironi, a good entry for him), but the guests sink 18-11. Recine lights up his leads with two aces in a break of 0-6 which reopens a set that seemed closed (19-18). Point-to-point final, Monza wastes two set points but in the third finds the ace from Maar for 27-25 which evens the score. Slow start in the third set, with many mistakes on both sides, especially in serve. First extension of the premises (13-10), Piacenza mends, but another 5-2 (20-16, 2 blocks and 1 attack by Galassi) launches Monza and forces Botti into the second timeout. Two attacks by Simon, but Vero Volley extends 24-19 and closes 25-20 with Davyskiba. Monza continues to play its volleyball made up of patience, defense and lucidity, while Gas Sales disunites at a distance. Break of 5-0 (14-8) closed by Maar’s ace, and the guests are on the ropes. Maar and Szwarc continue to rage and closes 25-16 at the video check on Simon’s out attack. Rodolfo Palermo
