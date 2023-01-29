After more than three years, the blue is back on the podium of the specialty, second at 76/100 from the Swiss. Ninth Innerhofer

The right charge towards the World Cup: in Cortina Dominik Paris returns to the super-G podium after more than three years. Second only to the Swiss Marco Odermatt, 76/100 behind the Swiss who is heading towards an encore in the general World Cup.

The race — After yesterday’s disappointment, Paris started with number 1. Always on the attack, but without making the mistakes that yesterday relegated him to the rear: then only Odermatt (bib number 11) managed to do better: perfect in the corners that are cost the race to many, including Kilde and Casse, protagonists yesterday and today out, ended up in the traps placed on the track by the Swiss coach Reto Nydegger. Innerhofer also ends up in the 10, after crashing yesterday and ending up in the nets: in the end he is ninth at 1″45 from Odermatt. See also Italy, Mancini resigns? Cannavaro on pole, but Pirlo climbs. Rumors

The recovery — For Domme it is the return to the podium in super-G after more than three years, he had last succeeded on December 1, 2019 in Lake Louise. The right full of confidence on the way to the World Championships in Meribel and Courchevel starting on February 6th. For Odermatt – who had stopped after Kitzbuehel due to pain in his left knee – the acceleration is perhaps decisive in the general Cup standings: now Kilde is at 313 points.

Before the World Championships in Meribel and Courchevel, the men’s slalom in Chamonix (Fra) is still scheduled on Saturday.

January 29

