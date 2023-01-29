Dubai (Union)

In a new humanitarian gesture by the Dubai Police, the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in the Dubai Police took care of the children of a widowed inmate in the women’s prison in Dubai, who had no one to support them, and their mother was silent about reporting that they were alone in the house without care, electricity or water, for fear that she would receive them Care institutions separate the eldest child from his two brothers, given that he is 15 years old.

In detail, Brigadier General Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in Dubai, said that the women’s prison in Dubai received an inmate whose case was still pending before the courts, and weeks after she was placed in prison, she disclosed that her three children were alone in their apartment, without a breadwinner or An adult to take care of them, without water or electricity, due to her recent financial hardship, and not having received her overdue dues in order to be able to pay the rent for the apartment or pay the water and electricity bills, expressing her great concern and fear for them to remain alone there.

The brigadier general added, “The mother hid from everyone the presence of 3 children in the apartment alone, who are respectively 15, 12, and 9 years old, hoping that she would be released within a few days of her arrest, and resume her pending case in the courts while she is abroad, and in At the same time, she was afraid that she would disclose their presence for fear that the care institutions would receive them, and separate the eldest son from the rest of his brothers, which prompted her to remain silent for several weeks, relying on friends to check on them from time to time.

The dean confirmed that, in coordination with the Child Rights Protection Department in the Sharjah Social Services Department, they decided not to differentiate between the three children, in response to the mother’s wish, and the best solution was for a foster family to receive them until the end of their mother’s ordeal. He added, “A female Dubai Police employee volunteered to embrace and care for the children until their mother was released from prison, while the Humanitarian Care Department in the penal institutions ensured the payment of monthly salaries to them, the payment of the late rent value for the last period, and the value of electricity and water bills until the end of the crisis.”

For her part, Colonel Jamila Al Zaabi, director of the Women’s Prison in Dubai, confirmed that they are keen to welcome the new inmates, reassure them that they are one family, and that the goal of the Dubai Police is to help them overcome their ordeal by enrolling in rehabilitation, educational, training, vocational, sports, cultural and religious programmes, in an effort to reform them so that they can Reconcile with themselves, coexist with the new circumstances, and start anew with society after the end of the ruling period.

Colonel Al Zaabi added, “When we received the inmate, the ‘mother of the children’, she did not disclose anything at all, and after a period of feeling safe and reassured, and because weeks had passed since she saw her children, and she could no longer bear the feelings of anxiety and fear for them, she acknowledged the presence of her three children in their apartment alone, without electricity or electricity.” Water, and that she lost her job and did not receive her dues yet, and was unable to pay the rent and electricity and water bills, as she accumulated debts, and became unable alone to fix the situation, then she was surprised by her arrest and deportation to the women’s prison, until the verdict in her case, and she consoled herself that friends Outside, they check on her children from time to time, and offer them help, but the time has passed and she still does not know her fate, so she no longer controls her nerves, and she decided to reveal that they are alone, and she collapsed in tears, hoping to communicate with them and check on them, and not separate them from each other.

And the colonel continued her speech, “Of course, we immediately rushed to contact the Child Rights Protection Department in the Social Services Department in Sharjah, who cooperated strongly and keenly in the interest of the children, and we agreed to receive a legal foster family for them, to take care of them and take care of them, in addition to the payment of the rent by the Humanitarian Care Department in the penal institutions. Arrears, electricity and water bills, and monthly salaries for them, until their mother is released from prison.

She confirmed that the three children live together in good health and are in regular contact with their mother.

As for the inmate, she could not contain her tears, which poured out with happiness, reassurance and comfort, and she thanked the family that embraced her children and the Dubai Police, who sought urgently to take care of her children and end their suffering.