The numbers of the winning Superenalotto draw today, 28 December 2021. No ‘6’ or ‘5+’ in the Superenalotto competition today 28 December 2021. Here is the combination: 13, 19, 47, 70, 77, 83, number Jolly 31, superstar 59. The estimated jackpot for the next competition available to the 6 is 132,400,000 euros.