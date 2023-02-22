super champions is an iconic Japanese TV series that at the time had a great impact on viewers, with the story of Oliver Atomthe soccer boy who achieved his dreams of glory with the ball.

The series has been on the screen for four decades, being recognized around the world and captivating millions of fans.

The end of Super Champions

For Oliver’s story will come to an end. The popular series born from a comic will close its cycle this year according to its creator, Yoichi Takahashi.



This successful creator will definitely leave the series to stand out in real Japanese soccer.

Takahashi, a 62-year-old Japanese, wants the club he took over in 2019 to leave the promotion categories and reach the highest division in his country.

resounding success

The series appeared on the screen in 1981 under the original name of Captain Tsubasa, which told the story of Atom and his friends who became soccer stars. In 1983 the series jumped to television through TV Tokyo.

The program was sold to Europe and in Spain it took the name Campeones and in Latin America as Supercampeones.

The series was a resounding success until the early 2000s. The last season was in 2018 just before the World Cup in Russia. But the comic never stopped, which comes to an end.

“It does not mean that I am going to completely stop creative work. I would like to start something new while I still have energy,” she said.

From TV to reality

The last sleeve was for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gameswith the protagonists representing the Japan team.

But he will continue in football. Since 2013 he is president of the Nankatsu SCa club of the same name that Oliver Atom played for, known in Latin America as newpi, who even wears the color white on his shirt. In 2019 he became the owner of the team and now he wants to turn that humble team into a powerhouse.

Nankatsu SC disputes the fifth division of Japan, and its owner’s dream is for it to reach glory, like its famous series. It has renowned footballers such as the Brazilian Davidson, who emerged from Cruzeiro, and former players from the Japan team Junichi Inamoto and Yasuyuki Konno.



“In Europe it is natural to support the local club, but this culture did not exist in Japan. As a child I did not have a local club, so I wanted to create one myself, ”he said.

“Our goal is to create a team that is loved by people across the country and around the world like Captain Tsubasa, and our goal is to be a club that can be supported by the people of East Tokyo, focusing on the Katsushika district. ”, says the website of the institution about the philosophy of the team.

SPORTS

More sports news