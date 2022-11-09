Superbonus, the post office stops the practices: here’s how it will change

The decision of Poste Italiane to suspend the acceptance of new practices for the Superbonus casts doubt on one of the symbolic measures of the second Conte government, targeted by the new center-right government. The decision announced yesterday is temporary, it only concerns new practices for the assignment of credits and does not involve the investigations in progress. But the future of the facility is increasingly uncertain, as the year-end deadline for the next budget law approaches, in which the majority intends to put their hand to building bonuses.

These, according to the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, are causing “significant greater burdens” compared to estimates. “The increase, based on the information as of September 1, indicates an overall difference of € 37.8 billion over the entire forecast period”, said the Northern League minister in hearing the approval of the update note to the economy document. and finance (Nadef). In the years 2023-2026, added Giorgetti, these charges will determine a decrease in direct taxes for amounts between 8 and 10 billion in each year, “which could jeopardize the adoption of other types of intervention”.

The Superbonus in fact allows taxpayers to obtain a deduction 110% of the cost of renovations to make buildings environmentally friendly, which reduces the amount of taxes owed to the state over five years. Alternatively, the construction company can give the customer a discount directly on the invoice, acquiring the tax credit which can then be transferred again. The measure, together with other bonuses introduced in recent months, was accused of having encouraged abuse and fraud, without providing adequate controls. According to the promoters, however, it has contributed decisively to stimulating the recovery from the crisis triggered by the pandemic.

Among the changes that could be introduced in the next maneuver, it is debating whether to reduce the deduction to 90 percent. According to Il Corriere della Sera, the assignments of credits would thus end up covering only 75 percent of the cost of the works under current market conditions, after the increase in interest rates in recent months. Also taking into account the non-deductible expenses, the share of expenses that should be covered by the clients would rise to 30 percent.

Even with the changes, the 110 percent deduction should continue to apply also in 2023 for condominium works in which a sworn commencement notice for the super bonus (Cilas) is filed. A different choice would in fact open to numerous disputes with companies. Excluding that the 90 percent decline can be postponed, since a 70 percent reduction from 2024 is already required by law.

According to the Undersecretary for the Economy Federico Freni, it is also considering whether to extend the terms for the banks within which it is possible to discount the credits acquired for the Superbonus, bringing them to seven or eight years, from the four previously envisaged. The extension would be accompanied by a compensation mechanism, to allow the bank to continue to pay the loan as if the duration were four years.