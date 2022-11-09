The Opening 2022 It was a disappointing semester for the Cougars, who did not qualify for the final phase neither in the men’s branch nor in the women’s branch in the higher category. However, in the basic forces, university pride has been rescued and in the case of women, they are one step away from their first title in history.

Those led by Jonathan Lazcano they surprised the America this Wednesday in the first leg of the Liga MX Femenil Sub18 final and took advantage of the local situation to achieve a wide advantage on the scoreboard. The university students had no mercy on the rival and thrashed 4-0 to take an important step towards the crown.

Sherlyn Alvarado He opened the scoring just 20 minutes into the game. The striker scored just 5 goals in the regular phase of the tournament, but in Liguilla she has been a key player for the university team. In the quarterfinals she scored the only goal against Chivas and in the semifinal she scored a brace to eliminate Chivas. Necaxa.

While in the final he opened the door for the win against America. By minute 36, Anna Mendoza extended the advantage with a fantasy finish, hitting the ball in the area with the inside and pumping it just above Renatta Cotawho could not do anything to avoid the second goal.

The university students were forceful at home against America. Photo: Twitter @LigaBBVAFemenil

Despite the 2-0 lead, Pumas did not decrease in intensity and for the complement Nelly German He put the third at 66′, after a first shot that hit the defense but fortunately it was comfortable for him to score his first goal of the tournament and league.

America tried to close the gap, but deep down the university defense and the goalkeeper Moya Sea they stood firm and sure to keep the zero behind. While at 82′, April Aguirre She put the fourth and final after a long service that left her the freedom to define alone against Cota.

The second leg of the U18 final in the Women’s MX League It is scheduled for this Saturday, November 12 at 10:00 a.m. at the Azteca Stadium. Those led by Lorraine Galindo They will have to make several adjustments to come back and defend the crown they achieved in Clausura 2022 in the U17.