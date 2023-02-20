Superbonus, armored decree or risk skipping the pension reform and cuts to …

“Let’s be clear: there are 110 billion off-balance sheet debt and in the end it always pays off. As he said Giorgettievery Italian, even the poorest, is paying 2,000 euros for the rich who have rebuilt their villa for free”. A source at the highest levels of the League confirms the line on the Superbonus decree: it goes on like this. There will only be “small and irrelevant” changes at the parliamentary level, but the decree’s structure will not be touched, “apart from the cries of Come on Italy“.

On this dossier there is total harmony between Prime Minister Girogia Meloni and not only the Minister of Economy but the whole League. The possibility of credit securitization, if there will be one, will be very limited. The government does not intend to back down after the “disaster” created by the 5 Star policy. In finance we speak of securitization to refer to those operations of sale of receivables to a company which, to pay the purchase price, issues bonds. It then transforms them into “paper”, hence the name “securitisation”.

In the case of the Superbonus, it would be a question of transferring the credits accrued with the renovations of houses, apartments, villas and condominiums to a company that issues bonds to be placed on the market and therefore with institutional investors. Loans are, in short, packaged in a financial product. On this point Brothers of Italy it has not closed but, majority parliamentary sources assure, there will be precise and stringent constraints. The government’s goal is to stop this “crazy spiral” otherwise they risk skipping other reforms such as that of pensions, for example, and the spread risks exploding. Not only that, there is also the risk of cuts to education, health care, transport and public works and fundamental interventions such as those in favor of people with disability.

