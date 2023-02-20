Mr. Hutzajt, Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine has been raging for a year. How important is sport for your country at this time?

Sport is a driving factor for Ukraine. All our athletes compete in Ukrainian colors, they stand on the podiums with our flag in their hands. The whole world should see that Ukraine was, is and will continue to be. They travel to sporting events and show that they are Ukrainians. At all press events they share what is happening in our country and resist all this propaganda claiming that we are fascists. We defend our homeland, we stand up for our independence. That’s why it’s so important that our athletes are represented everywhere.

Despite the tragedy, there were bright spots like the victory of world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk or the success of Ukrainian athletes at the Paralympic Games in Beijing. What impressed you the most?

There have been victories in all sorts of European and World Championships. Our athletes have won around 3000 medals. I’m proud of every single one. Because they are training and competing while rockets are falling on us, our cities are being bombed, their mothers and fathers are dying, they are losing their homes, losing their homes. They show everyone that we are a strong nation.

February 24 marks the anniversary of the Russian attack. How did he meet the sport in Ukraine?

343 different sports facilities have been destroyed. 231 athletes were killed, 35 athletes are in captivity, 3000 active athletes are fighting directly on the front lines.

What are the consequences of the extent of the destruction for young people and thus for the future of sport in Ukraine?

Therein lies the crux. Many families, many mothers with their children have fled. The offspring left their homeland. Many children will probably never return if the war continues. Because children go to school abroad, they do sports there, their parents will find work there. We lose at least one generation of people and with it athletes. This will already have an effect at the 2028 Summer Olympics, and even more so in 2032 and 2036. This is a great loss for our country.



The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, advocates the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes under neutral flags at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. What …

… we are very negative about the whole thing. Such a thing must not be. While the Russian army is killing people on Ukrainian soil, women and children, destroying important infrastructure, the Ukrainians have to endure without light and heat, one should not think about sending Russians and Belarusians to the Olympic Games and the (in spring/ed .) allow qualifying competitions. We will work to ensure that this does not happen, we will fight against it. Many countries and their National Olympic Committees support us.







You are alluding to the 35 nations that reject the IOC’s stance. President Bach criticized this as political interference, as well as Ukraine’s threat to boycott the Paris games if necessary.

That is the opinion of the IOC President. In such terrible times, we Ukrainians cannot bear to see athletes from Russia and Belarus competing alongside us in international competitions. If they are allowed to, then the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine will decide whether we go to the Games or not.

Are athletes responsible for the war?

A member of the National Olympic Committee of Russia said he was honored to fight and be part of this “special operation”. This means that if their sports leadership is for this war, then we all know that their athletes are too.







Isn’t that too general?