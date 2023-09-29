Kawasaki, Bassani arrives

Axel’s dream Bassani will become reality: the Bocia will be an official driver of the Kawasaki for the 2024 season, replacing on Ninjas Jonathan Rea, betrothed to Yamaha. This was communicated by the same team a few minutes ago.

Bassani, Kawasaki’s social post

This is the official statement from the official Kawasaki team.

AXEL BASSANI TO JOIN KRT

Axel Bassani has been confirmed as a Kawasaki Racing Team rider for the 2024 season and beyond. He will join established KRT rider Alex Lowes to complete the team’s line up for next season on the official Ninja ZX-10RR. pic.twitter.com/BDfaKjtasZ — KRT WorldSBK (@KRT_WorldSBK) September 29, 2023

The official announcement of the separation between Bassani and Motocorsa Racing after three years had also arrived during the day. The Venetian therefore leaves the Ducati Panigale V4R to get on the Ninja ZX-10RR. He will keep company with Alex Lowes, who in 2024 will be in his fifth year in green. Kawasaki thus becomes the fourth manufacturer to confirm its official line-up, with only Honda remaining which has yet to complete its pair of riders in a season which will see two 90cc bikes change sides: in addition to Rea’s move to Yamaha there is also record that of Toprak Razgatlioglu in BMW.

Bassani’s words

“I’m really happy for the important opportunity that Kawasaki is offering me. I will give my best on and off the track to achieve the best possible results, hoping to give all Kawasaki fans great emotions and satisfaction! I want to thank my family for the sacrifices made and Lorenzo Mauri (owner of Motocorsa Racing, ed.) for the journey we have undertaken together which has allowed me to stand out in recent years. See you soon on the track“, these are the words of the pilot.

Roda’s words

“Our strategy for 2024 was defined months ago, but Rea’s departure made us rethink the organizational logic of the KRT“, added Guim Roda, Team manager of KRT and Provec Racing. “The decision was to get a younger driver with the potential to win races and who could take advantage of all the KRT experience. The image of him is fresh, sincere, funny and it has great potential to represent Kawasaki’s image in the world. Lowes will now have to use all his experience, while Axel will have some time to learn. We are very satisfied with the driver pairing we have proposed for 2024 and are very motivated to enjoy racing and take advantage of the best aspects of the Ninja ZX-10RR. I hope the fans enjoy the next season with this latest project we are working on“.