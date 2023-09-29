Mayra Goñi revealed something that for a long time her followers had as a mystery, because since he went to live in the United States shows a life full of luxuries, so some questioned how he could cover these expenses. Thus, on her social networks, the former participant of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ spoke with her Instagram fans and revealed that, for her work as an influencer, they give her $3,000 a week. The program ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ She explained how she can use the money.

How does Mayra Goñi receive 3,000 dollars a week?

Through her social networks, Mayra Goñi told her followers that she receives a large amount of money, thanks to working as an influencer in the United States. According to the actress, the content creators are given a card with which she pays in various places she goes. However, according to the program report Magalysaid card could only be used in certain places and with a certain different money limit in each venue.

“It is a card that they give to influencers in the United States, it depends on the number of followers you have, they give you a weekly amount of money. This is the OTH application (brand of the card), I have $2,650 left in balance “They give me $3,000 a week to spend on whatever I want.”the artist explained in a video.

What did Magaly say about the money that Mayra Goñi receives?

The driver Magaly Medina commented on the amount of money that actress Mayra Goñi receives per week for her work as an influencer. The show host denied the influencer, who said that she could use the available balance for anything.

“Now he showed us how he supports himself in Miami, he presented a card in which they give him a card with 3,000 dollars a week. What he forgot to say is that they don’t give him that money in his hand, because otherwise he would have $12,000 a month to pay his expenses.“said the ‘Magpie’.