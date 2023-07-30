Razgatlioglu still king in the Superpole Race

Toprak Razgatlioglu continues to be subscribed to the victory in the Superpole Race on Sunday morning, a ‘Sprint’ race aimed at defining the starting grid for the first three rows for Race-2. The Yamaha rider started from pole position but in the first few meters he saw Axel Bassani, Jonathan Rea and Michael Ruben Rinaldi pass by in the turn-1 funnel who recorded a carom that immediately put Lorenzo Baldassarri out of action.

In the first lap Andrea Locatelli was also thrown off his Yamaha R1 as was Xavi Vierge who was even battling with the factory Ducatis for fifth position with the Honda. With the passing of the laps the leader Axel Bassani was sucked in by Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatliogluwith the two great rivals who then battled for victory, a duel in which the Turkish rider prevailed, acrobatic as always in braking, but not so effective in the second part of the circuit where cornering counts for a lot.

Alvaro Bautistawho started seventh, managed to grab the podium and therefore the front row for Race-2 right on the last lap, making fun of Axel Bassani at the penultimate corner, a perfectly calibrated attack by the leader of the standings which he didn’t leave behind to the team’s standard bearer Motocorsa the possibility of crossing and thus regaining third place.

In the standings Razgatlioglu made up another five points from Bautista and is now at -49 with the possibility of shortening again in Race-2, a race not to be missed with Razgatlioglu, Rea and Bautista who will start from the front row with the risk that the rain could shuffle the cards again as happened yesterday in Race-1, when the reigning world chose wet tires and was then forced to pit while Rea and Razgatlioglu finished in first and second position respectively with the intermediates.