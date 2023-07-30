Despite the denials, don’t be surprised if control leaves billionaire Soon-Shiong soon; this however is not bad news

O The Los Angeles Times is the largest and most important news company in the largest and most important state in the United States, and may soon have a new owner.

The newspaper suffered through a series of lackluster owners – including Sam Zell and Michael Ferro – until it was apparently rescued by billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2018.

Soon-Shiong paid $500 million for the vehicle and its “younger brother”, the San Diego Union-Tribune (local San Diego newspaper).

What followed was a sometimes bumpy but overall happy journey. Soon-Shiong rebuilt the newsroom, hired Kevin Merida to lead it, and avoided the carnage most US news organizations have faced over the past 4 years.

That is, until mid-2023. Last month, the vehicle announced a round of layoffs that will reduce writing by 13%.

It then announced that it had reached 550,000 digital subscriptions — a healthy increase in recent years, to be sure, but a reminder that, as a company, the outlet is more like the largest local newspaper in the country than the smallest national newspaper. .

Then, last week, we learned that Soon-Shiong sold the San Diego newspaper to Alden Global Capital, the news industry’s closest analogue to a serial killer. Bad times everywhere.

It was in this context that this text was released on Sunday. It’s by Joe Bel Bruno, from The Intersecta newsletter focused on “how Hollywood and Wall Street collide”.

I didn’t know Bel Bruno until this story broke, but he’s had a long career in renowned outlets, including editorships at The Wall Street Journal, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and in the own The Los Angeles Times.

The vehicle denied the agreement – firstly, not convincingly for Bel Bruno:

And then with more vigor after publication:

Fake news (if you call the piece news) that we are in discussions to sell the LA Times. Completely manufactured. We are committed to growing this most important newspaper on the West Coast and the journalistic need to speak truth to power. —Dr. Pat Soon-Shiong (@DrPatSoonShiong) July 17, 2023

This is not true. The Soon-Shiongs have no interest in selling the LA Times. https://t.co/ogNtkCM0Y7 — LA Times Comms Dept (@LATimesFreshInk) July 17, 2023

It doesn’t take a Sherlock Holmes to see the convenient gaps left in these denials. The fact that Soon-Shiong and Penske “didn’t meet” doesn’t mean they haven’t spoken on the phone, or that their people haven’t met.

not be “in discussions to sell the LA Times” does not preclude a joint venture between Penske and Soon-Shiong in which Penske runs things, but Soon-Shiong retains a minority stake -much like the arrangement whereby Penske currently owns Rolling Stone and the Variety.

If Bel Bruno really has people as a source of information “within the inner circles of both publishers”it is virtually certain that at least some initial negotiation is taking place.

On the one hand, selling san diego makes sense as a prelude to doubling down on its Los Angeles focus. On the other hand, taking that newspaper out of his hands – he has $90 million in unfunded pension obligations – would make a transaction of the LA Times much cleaner. (I doubt Soon-Shiong or Penske would have much interest in running the san diego without Times.)

In any case, Bel Bruno notes that the discussions are still in their infancy and there is no guarantee where they will end up.

We’ve been here before. 2 years ago, the The Wall Street Journal informed that Soon-Shiong was “exploring a Los Angeles Times sale”in part because he was convinced that the Times and San Diego “they would be better served if they were part of a larger media group”.

No sales took place in 2021, obviously, but this paragraph from Lukas I. Alpert’s history certainly sounds, right now, predictive:

I frankly don’t blame Soon-Shiong for wanting to leave. He did the city a great service by bringing back local ownership and investing in the newsroom. Whatever the details of a potential exit, he will likely lose hundreds of millions of dollars as a result of his brief reign. He can certainly afford it, but he’s still a real investment in his community.

While Bel Bruno’s article focuses on the alleged “control” Penske would have in the local media, it will likely be good for the LA Times being part of a larger digital media company – especially one with a lot of experience in entertainment, digital ad sales and events.

By most accounts, Penske has been a good owner, as good as can be expected in 2023. It should be more useful, at least, than Soon-Shiong’s tech-bound transmedia fantasies at his other companies.

Soon-Shiong, although apparently healthy and vigorous, is also 70 years old. His daughter Nika was (controversially!) involved with the Times in some way, but recently left Los Angeles for the UK. He may just be trying to establish a long-term plan for the paper.

The reality of ownership Times is known to only a few people. But if there is some sort of transition for Penske, as seems likely, that would make me more optimistic about its future. A billionaire owner is good, but so is a solid digital media company.

