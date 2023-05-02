Bautista, extraordinary press conference

This weekend the Superbike will be back on track for the fourth round of the season, which is very popular with Alvaro Bautista. In fact, the Ducati rider will not only race in front of his home crowd in Barcelona, ​​but he will do so after breaking the news. The reigning world champion has in fact called one extraordinary press conference to be held Thursday 4 May at 15:00during which the number 1 of the Borgo Panigale team will announce an important decision.

The hypothesis

With very high probability, Bautista will indicate what will be his choice regarding his future in Superbike, between the hypothesis of a retirement at the end of the season or that relating to a renewal of the contract. Not surprisingly, the rider is expiring with Ducati, but it is true that his 38 years of age could push him to hang up his helmet. The intention to organize a press conference had already been mentioned at the end of the Assen round, dominated by the Spaniard: “I’ll take these two weeks to decide, then I’ll let you know – He said – even though I’m about to turn 39, this is the best Bautista of all time.”

The golden age

In fact, beyond the authentic domination in the Netherlands, Bautista has made a great start to this championship, winning all the races held so far with the sole exception of the Superpole Race at Mandalika, where he finished prematurely due to a crash. Since he landed in Superbike with Ducati in 2019, leaving MotoGP, the Spaniard has won a total of 40 racesclimbing the podium 63 times and obtaining 7 pole positions, with the conquest of world title last year.

Market rumours

The great advantage over Razgatlioglu in the riders’ standings places him as the main candidate for a second world championship, and Bautista’s golden age has generated rumors regarding his potential renewal with Ducati, or in any case his permanence in the category: “Many people ask me to continue, we’ll see – he added in Assen – before the start of the season I said I would make a decision after the third race. My daughter is growing up and she wants her father to always be close to her. I am very happy with my professional life, but the personal side is becoming more and more important. I have a few days to reflect and make a decision for myself, for my family and also for my team.”. In the event that Bautista were to take the path of retirement, a place in Ducati would automatically become available for the season 2024. In this case, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer could (and the conditional is a must) also focus on an internal solution, promoting from the Supersport class Nicholas Bulegaalso author of an excellent start to the season and leader of the standings in his category.