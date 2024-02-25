Bulega comes back after a start to forget

Another podium for the official Ducati team in Race-2 in Australia, but this time the victory did not arrive. Alvaro Bautista he had to settle for second position by bowing to an overflowing Alex Lowes, who made the decisive overtaking move on the outside on the hill leading to the downhill hairpin.

Bautista couldn't answer why the Kawasaki proved to be kinder to the tires than the Panigale V4R: “I am very satisfied because the feeling with the bike has grown day after day. This was the main objective after a winter in which we encountered some difficulties, also due to my physical condition. In Race-2 I found the sensations of last year and this gives me great confidence ahead of the next round. Overtaking Lowes? I didn't expect him to pass at that point, but in the last three laps I felt I had a problem with the rear tire. That's fine“.

Nicolò Bulega instead he paid for a difficult start which brought him into the belly of the group. Then, with record laps from mid-race onwards, he climbed up to fifth final position: “Obviously the outcome of the weekend is very positive. We achieved a pole position, a victory, two fastest laps and two fifth places which still give important points. I'm very happy to have started the season like this. It is clear, however, that there is still a lot of work to do, especially to be able to get off to a better start. Even in Race-2, in fact, I fell behind in the first corners and had to fight with the group to recover positions. However, when I found space, at that point the race pace became very incisive. I think if there had been a few more laps I could have fought for the podium“.