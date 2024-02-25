Deadlock over the future of the MP's re-encumbrance and veto on commission amendments left the debate on the command of collegiate bodies in the background

With Congress about to complete 1 month of resuming activities, the commands of the most important committees in the Chamber remain undefined. In Casa Baixa, the councils change presidents every year. The expectation is that elections for all these groups will be held in the week of March 4th to 8th, 2024.

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), asked the leaders during a meeting on Tuesday (Feb 20) for each party to indicate which committee they would like to stay with. Negotiations on the future of the MP (provisional measure) 1,202 of 2023 and the government's veto of committee amendments, however, caused the discussions to remain in the background.

With the progress in negotiations on the MP – which deals, among other points, with the gradual re-encumbrance of the payroll and Perse (Emergency Program for the Resumption of the Events Sector) –, the expectation is that, in the coming days, party leaders start making agreements to decide the division of commands.

Currently, the biggest conflict is over the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Committee). The PL says it will not give up control in 2024 – as it is the largest party in the House, with 96 deputies. However, without an agreement, the party could lose this election. PP and União Brasil also aim for the same.

The name of the deputy Caroline de Toni (PL-SC) is decided by the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, and by the leader of the bench in the Chamber, Altineu Cortes (RJ), to command the collegiate. O Power360 found, however, that the bench does not rule out rejecting the congresswoman and nominating a name “softer”. That because Lira sees the deputy as very radical.

The PT, which presided over the CCJ in 2023, aims to be, for example, the Budget rapporteur this year. The final decision involves discussion around the chairmanship of the committees.

Gilberto Kassab's PSD wants to take over the Mines, Energy and Agriculture Commissions. Both would be to help ministers Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy), Carlos Fávaro (Agriculture) and André de Paula (Fishing), all affiliated with the party. However, the party admits that it may not have enough benches to command these 2 large collegiate bodies.

The PSD has 43 deputies. The choice of committees is made by agreement, but also by proportionality between the benches. Acronyms with greater representation end up with more commissions. Today, PL, PT and União Brasil are the largest parties in the Chamber, respectively. In total, Casa Baixa has 30 thematic commissions.