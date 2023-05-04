Bautista and Ducati still together

When two days ago Alvaro Bautista had called an extraordinary press conference for today, on the eve of the Barcelona round, there were two hypotheses on the table: the announcement of his withdrawal from competitions or the renewal of the contract with Ducati for the next Superbike world championship. In the end, the official news communicated by the Spanish rider was the second: the reigning world champion will continue his career astride the Borgo Panigale team also in the 2024.

A complex decision

In communicating this decision, Bautista explained the reasons that led him to take to the track once again: “I’m really happy to continue racing with Ducati for 2024 as well – he has declared – it wasn’t an easy decisionsince I have the feeling of being in one of the best moments of my entire career. I really like riding the bike, and the team and the results are great too. On the other hand, however, there is also my personal life with two daughters who are growing up, and therefore the family is becoming more and more important. It wasn’t easy, but together we made the decision to continue racing for at least another year, to try and continue to have this feeling and to have fun with the bike”.

Only in 2024?

Specifically, Bautista admitted that he wants to race “at least another year”which means that his career could extend even beyond 2024. On this aspect, however, the Spanish number 1 did not want to say too much: “In 2022 I signed up for 2023, and now for 2024 – he added – simply I go on year by year. When it’s time to stop I’ll decide, we’ll decide, but I have no intention of knowing how many years I’ll be here. What I want is to keep racing.”

Space in MotoGP?

In conclusion, Bautista also talked about a test which will take place shortly with the Ducati in MotoGPwhich could also open the door to a potential return to the world championship, perhaps as a wildcards: “I asked Ducati to carry out a test with the MotoGP, but as a reward for having won the championship last year – admitted Bautista, in MotoGP from 2010 to 2018 – we definitely will. I don’t know exactly when, but it will be very soon, before the summer break. I just want to do the test and enjoy the bike. I see from TV that many people go fast with that bike and so I’m curious to ride it. I haven’t ridden a MotoGP for five years“.