Barcelona Superbike Test, the times of Day-2

Barcelona Superbike Test, the news of Day-2

The Superbike tests on the Montmeló circuit come to an end. And Nicolò prevailed on the second day, as yesterday Bulega. With 45 minutes left in practice the Ducati rider fell one tenth below the existing lap record, setting a 1:40.172 with which he displaced Danilo Petrucci from first position.

Unlike Day-1, Toprak Razgatlioglu he stopped much closer to the winner of the first race of the year: only 27 thousandths divide the BMW rider from the Ducati rider. The Petrux instead he had to settle for third place (+0.429) on a day that saw him the victim of technical problems and a fall. World champion Alvaro was only 16th Bautista (fell towards the end of the session in turn 10), more than a second behind his teammate and a clear drop compared to yesterday.

Andrea Iannone also did well, fourth (+0.490) despite a technical problem that could have cost him the last time attacks. Jonathan Rea confirms himself in fifth place and needs positive feedback like hell after a start to the World Championship below all expectations on the Yamaha, followed by Andrea Locatelli, Sam Lowes, Michael van der Mark, Alex Lowes and Michael Ruben Rinaldi.