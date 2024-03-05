Home page politics

From: Momir Takac

On Super Tuesday a preliminary decision will be made in the race for the presidential candidacy in the USA. All results of the primaries at a glance.

Washington, DC – The climax of the primary election campaign is coming up in the USA: Super Tuesday. Primary elections will take place in 15 of the 50 states on March 5th. Hundreds of delegates are at stake for the Republican and Democratic presidential candidates US election will vote for the top candidate in November.

They will be decided Area codes not on Super Tuesday, for the presidential election in the USA However, the results play a decisive role. In the past, whoever came out on top on election day often became a presidential candidate.

Republican primaries: This is how many delegates Trump and Haley collected before Super Tuesday

Donald Trump 273 Nikki Haley 43 Ron DeSantis (retired) 9 Vivek Ramaswamy (retired) 3

Democratic primaries: This is how many delegates Biden collected before Super Tuesday

US states where primaries will take place on Super Tuesday

Stop in the following states republican Primaries from (number of delegates in brackets):

Alabama (50)

Alaska (29)

Arkansas (40)

Colorado (37)

California (169)

Maine (20)

Massachusetts (40)

Minnesota (39)

North Carolina (74)

Oklahoma (43)

Tennessee (58)

Texas (161)

Utah (40)

Vermont (17)

Virginia (48)

Democratic primaries are in:

Alabama (52)

American Samoa (6, external territory)

Arkansas (31)

Colorado (72)

Iowa (40, vote by mail only. Results will be released on Super Tuesday.)

California (424)

Maine (24)

Massachusetts (92)

Minnesota (75)

North Carolina (116)

Oklahoma (36)

Tennessee (63)

Texas (244)

Utah (30)

Vermont (16)

Virginia (99)

US election 2024: More than a third of the delegates are at stake on Super Tuesday

On the most important day of the primaries, more than a third of the delegates are chosen. The Republicans have 865 delegates at stake Democrats around 1420. The Democratic candidate needs 1,968 delegates to be nominated, the Republican 1,215.

Donald Trump is considered a favorite among Republicans. The former president has already won several primaries, most recently in North Dakota. Trump's fiercest rival is the former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who is lagging behind Trump, but recently achieved her first primary victory in Washington DC. Things are different for the Democrats. Because incumbents Joe Biden has no competition to fear, but he also has to go through the party's internal primaries.

Super Tuesday results at a glance

The first results of Super Tuesday can be expected in Germany in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Due to individual regulations in individual states – in California, for example, postal votes postmarked on time will be considered until March 12th – it may take longer.

Super Tuesday Republican primary results:

Country Trump in % Haley in % Alabama Alaska Arkansas Colorado California Maine Massachusetts Minnesota North Carolina Oklahoma Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia

Super Tuesday Democratic primary results:

Country Biden in % Others in % Alabama American Samoa Arkansas Colorado Iowa California Maine Massachusetts Minnesota North Carolina Oklahoma Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia

For Nikki Haley Super Tuesday is the last chance to keep her candidacy alive. However, it is unlikely that the former governor of South Carolina can turn things around. Surveys in the USA on Super Tuesday see Trump clearly ahead. (mt)