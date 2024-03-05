Meta's Facebook and Instagram services returned to work again after an outage that lasted more than two hours for hundreds of thousands of users around the world on Tuesday due to a technical problem.

The disturbances began at about 0300 GMT, and the DownDetector website, which tracks disruptions on the Internet, monitored more than 550,000 reports of interruptions in Facebook services, in addition to about 92,000 reports regarding Instagram.

“Earlier today, a technical issue made it difficult to access some of our services. We have resolved the issue…” Meta spokesman Andy Stone said in a post on the social media platform X.

The Meta dashboard showed earlier today that the WhatsApp Business API was also experiencing issues, albeit on a smaller scale than Facebook and Instagram.

DownDetector tracks outages by collecting status reports from several sources, including users.