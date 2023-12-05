Universal Studios has officially announced that the park Super Nintendo World of Japan will soon expand a new one area dedicated to Donkey Kongwhich is scheduled to open in spring of 2024.
As previously announced, the Super Nintendo World is about to receive a large expansion with an area entirely focused on Donkey Kong and its typical settings, therefore with a characterization close to the jungle and the scenarios that we have seen in the titles with this protagonist .
Inside this new area they will find various attractions, all connected in some way to Donkey Kong and Mario and while waiting to be able to see them more clearly we can meanwhile take a look at the quick “virtual” overview in the trailer above.
New attractions and various novelties
Among the new attractions that will be introduced in this area there is a rollercoaster called Mine Cart Madness, in which Donkey and Diddy Kong must protect the golden banana from the Tiki Tak tribe, in a truly breathtaking journey, complete with “jumping across a collapsed part of the track”.
Inside the area you will also find the typical barrels, but in this case full of various snacks and sweets, merchandising linked to the protagonist characters of the series and various themed objects. Various others attractions they will then be revealed later, therefore waiting to find out about other new areas that will be added to the park. To get an idea of the size of this new area, just think that the total surface area of Super Nintendo World will increase by 70% with the addition of this area.
In addition to the parks at Universal Studios in Japan and Hollywood, a third is expected to arrive in Orlando in 2025.
#Super #Nintendo #World #theme #park #expands #area #dedicated #Donkey #Kong