Universal Studios has officially announced that the park Super Nintendo World of Japan will soon expand a new one area dedicated to Donkey Kongwhich is scheduled to open in spring of 2024.

As previously announced, the Super Nintendo World is about to receive a large expansion with an area entirely focused on Donkey Kong and its typical settings, therefore with a characterization close to the jungle and the scenarios that we have seen in the titles with this protagonist .

Inside this new area they will find various attractions, all connected in some way to Donkey Kong and Mario and while waiting to be able to see them more clearly we can meanwhile take a look at the quick “virtual” overview in the trailer above.