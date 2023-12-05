Military correspondent Bochkala accidentally revealed the production of shells for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Azerbaijan

Ukrainian military correspondent Roman Bochkala accidentally revealed the country in which Kyiv is manufacturing ammunition. Azerbaijan turned out to be a partner.

In his Telegram channel, the military correspondent shared that Ukraine has organized its own production of 122-mm shells for the D-30 howitzer. He attached photographs to the post taken during a visit to the workshop and stated that he was in one of the “partner countries.”

It is noteworthy that in one photo Bochkala is holding a Ukrainian flag, and on the columns behind him you can see information stands with the symbols of the Azerbaijani group of companies Palladium, one of the partners of Ukroboronprom.

Photo: Telegram channel Bochkala_WAR

Ukraine complained about its inability to increase military production

Advisor to the head of the office of the Ukrainian president, Mikhail Podolyak, admitted that Ukraine is able to move forward only with technological assistance from Western countries. This is how he commented on the impossibility of achieving parity with Russia on his own. At the same time, he noted that Ukraine is ready to continue military operations with the help of Western countries and with a joint technological breakthrough.

Prime Minister of the Republic Denis Shmygal, in turn, pointed out the shortage of shells and called for their production in Ukraine. According to him, the republic, like the rest of the world, is experiencing a huge deficit in this.

We understand that we must produce them [снаряды] here in Ukraine, because all over the world they are over, depleted. All warehouses are empty Denis ShmygalPrime Minister of Ukraine

The German concern promised to supply tens of thousands of shells to Kyiv

The Rheinmetall concern announced plans to supply tens of thousands of artillery shells to Ukraine in 2025. The total order amount was about 142 million euros (approximately 13.9 billion rubles). Under the agreement, the concern undertakes to produce and supply tens of thousands of 155 mm artillery shells. The company also noted that supplies of another 40 thousand shells to Ukraine are planned for 2024.

Ukraine was warned about the consequences of producing shells on its territory

If Ukraine starts producing ammunition and military equipment on its territory, the Russian Armed Forces will consider such objects as targets for strikes, said political scientist and military expert Alexei Zhivov. Regardless of the depth at which they produce ammunition, the Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missile can penetrate fortifications up to 60 meters, the expert warned.