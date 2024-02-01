It seems like a joke, but it's almost a year since the opening of Super Nintendo World in USA, specifically in Universal Studios Hollywood, an event that many people were waiting for after the respective opening of Japan was made. And now that such an important date is going to take place, there is already a confirmed party in which several characters from the world of Mario They will be present to enter different activities and buy souvenirs in the stores.

Among the plans that are available, it is mentioned that on February 15 of this year they will open the Power Up Cafe on New York Street, Upper Lot, with a different menu from the conventional one, but that clearly does not deviate from the special dishes of the Mario franchise, examples of dishes are Super Mushroom Calzone, Fire Flower Pretzels and Super Star Fizz sodto. It is mentioned that they will be time-limited, so people should attend the amusement park as soon as possible.

Later, the February 17th One of the special bracelets will be on sale to interact with the attractions, but in this case it is gold, and it will also be an item limited to stock, it will be sold like any other souvenir item. Finally, there is a special anniversary edition badge for the park, which will be one of a kind, and users can access it in Guest Relations.

It is worth mentioning that this year the park located in Japan will have long tablecloths, because as many will know it is expanding to a completely new area, since the adventures of donkey kong They are adding roller coaster attractions and also souvenirs in the store. There have even been interesting rumors about The Legend of Zelda, Well, it has been seen Eiji Aonuma touring the parks and checking the terrain.

Remember that Super Nintendo World is open in California and Japan.

Via: Insideuniversal

Editor's note: Going to these places is definitely an aspiration, hopefully soon the dream of visiting the place and riding all the available attractions will come true. However, I don't know when it will happen with all that it costs to take a trip to foreign lands.