Fantasy football, 5 names for the 23rd matchday – Five recommended names, one for each department and a Mantra

The Serie A championship returns and starts again with the 23rd matchday. Obviously Fantasy Football also resumes: it's time to line up the lineup for tonight, with Lecce-Fiorentina starting the proceedings at 8.45pm. Below you will find a recommended name for each department, as well as an intriguing profile for those who play Mantra.

The goalkeeper – Szczesny: We expect a blocked match against Inter, which is why we advise you to field him anyway. Furthermore, he remains one of the best profiles in Serie A in terms of modifier.

The defender – Calafiori: He has now become to all intents and purposes a reliable centre-back, but in recent outings he has had some problems. He is ready to bounce back against Sassuolo.

The midfielder – Samardzic: It would seem that he has overtaken Payero in the hierarchies again. Offensive and with an easy long range shot. Monza could get into difficulty with his insertions.

Forward – Kvaratskhelia: The last goal dates back to the 16th matchday, only 1 in the last 7. Napoli, still orphaned by Osimhen, needs its technical leader in a moment like this. We expect it to make a difference.

The Name Mantra – Oudin (W/T): Advanced playmaker, among the best in Serie A for XA. Al Mantra is flexible to say the least and that's why you could find a place for him this round. Fiorentina could suffer from it.

