SAW announced that Amy, Knuckles And Tails are now available as playable characters in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble. All those who have purchased the Deluxe Edition of the game will be able to download them for free, otherwise it will be possible to purchase them thanks to the SEGA Pass or individually.

The software house also announced future plans for the game. In addition to new modes and free maps, the company revealed that September will see the release of Axel And Beat as additional characters, as well as a series of costumes inspired by titles such as Like a Dragon and Virtua Fighter. By the end of 2024, they will also be released characters not yet announcedbut these will not be part of the SEGA Pass.

Tails, Knuckles and Amy come rushing into Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble™ as part of the SEGA Pass downloadable content IRVINE, CA – August 5, 2024 – You gotta roll. And fast! Tails, Knuckles and Amy from the Sonic The Hedgehog™ series are now available in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble as part of the SEGA Pass downloadable content! All three characters will be playable in both Adventure Mode and Battle Mode, each with unique stats to help them through the stages. Plus, collectible bananas in the game will turn into gold rings, paying homage to the iconic franchise. Fans who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition of Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble on the Nintendo eShop will receive the base game and the SEGA Pass, which includes a total of SIX additional playable characters: Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Beat And Axel. Also included in the SEGA Pass are 15 customization items featuring costumes themed after Shadow the Hedgehog, NiGHTS, Gilius Thunderhead, Majima, and Akira. Note: Customization items are only available for AiAi, MeeMee, GonGon, Baby, YanYan, Doctor, and Palette. The SEGA Pass, individual character packs, and clothing set will also be available as separate purchases, so players can save money by purchasing the Digital Deluxe Edition! All remaining content is scheduled to be released over the next few months. SEGA®️ has also released the roadmap for the future of Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumbleso players don’t miss out on the release of upcoming DLC ​​characters and other exciting updates: Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is available for Nintendo family of consoles. For more information about the game, visit the official website at www.BananaRumble.com and follow the official social accounts: X, Facebook, Instagram And TikTok.

Source: SAW